4 Sadc countries plan power project: $223m venture to produce 600 megawatts

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

FOUR Sadc countries — Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia are planning a $223 million power project expected to produce 600 megawatts to feed into the region.

The project is code-named ZIZABONA, an abbreviation derived from the first two letters of the countries involved in the project.

Scores of villagers in Chiefs Shana, Whange and Mvutu areas are set to be relocated to pave way for the power line which will run from Hwange Power Station to Victoria Falls into Zambia.

According to the project’s website, an agreement signed in 2008 compelled all the four countries’ respective power utilities — Zesa, Zambia Electricity Supply Company, Botswana Power Corporation and Namibia Power Company to finance parts of the project that fall within their national boundaries.

About five investors namely the African Development Bank, Development Bank of Southern Africa, European Investment Bank, French Development Agency and Stanbic Botswana have expressed interest in funding the mega project.

The project will be implemented in two phases with an initial capacity of 300MW which will be later increased to 600MW.

The first phase includes construction of a 120-kilometre 330 kV line from Hwange Power Station to Victoria Falls where a switching station will be built on the Zimbabwe side.

The line will extend to a substation in Livingstone, Zambia.

The second phase will involve the construction of a 300-km 330kV line from Livingstone to Katima Mulilo in Namibia, through Pandamatenga in Botswana.

A 330kV interconnector line is envisaged to join the four nations and enable wheeling of power north-south or vice versa via the Caprivi Link.

The project is expected to have capacity to increase power trading among participating utilities, as well as provide an alternative route and help decongest the existing central transmission corridor that presently passes through Zimbabwe.

Zesa and Hwange District Administrator Mr Simon Muleya on Tuesday summoned three chiefs — Shana of Jambezi, Hwange outside Hwange town and acting chief Mvutu near Victoria Falls for sensitisation ahead of consultative meetings.

Mr Muleya, who transferred from Beitbridge recently, said the meeting was meant to update traditional leaders about the project so they can also mobilise their subjects ahead of meetings to be conducted by Zesa officials.

“The project hasn’t started yet and Zesa is sensitising communities who are along the envisaged line between Hwange and Victoria Falls. They will be erecting a new power line next to the existing one and some villagers will be moved.

“Zesa wanted to meet chiefs so that they mobilise their communities and organise meetings on the ground.

“Those affected will be compensated”, said Mr Muleya.

Acting chief Mvutu, Mr Bishop Sibanda said a meeting with villagers in his area was held at Ndlovu Business Centre on Wednesday.

“Some Zesa engineers met the community on Wednesday at Ndlovu Business Centre and promised to start some project in poultry, gardening and irrigation as compensation for people who will be moved and the whole community. They said the power line will come from Hwange via Mispah to Victoria Falls,” he said

