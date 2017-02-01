4 up for $160 000 robbery

Andile Tshuma, Court Reporter

A FOUR-MAN gang from Bulawayo allegedly broke locks to gain entry into a warehouse in Kelvin industrial site and stole cash and property worth more than $160 000.

Xolani Mtambo (36) of Sizinda and David Ndlovu (56), Panichi Tobaiwa (42) and Nhlanhla Ignatius Tshuma (33) all of Makokoba appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube charged with unlawful entry and theft in aggravating circumstances.

Mtambo, Tobaiwa and Ndlovu admitted to have stolen some of the property but denied the other allegations.

Tshuma said he had only been hired to transport the loot with his haulage truck.

“I was not part of the scam Your Worship. I had only been hired to ferry the things with my truck as I was under the impression that they were moving shop,” said Tshuma.

Magistrate Dube recorded a not guilty plea and remanded them in custody to February 10.

The prosecution said the four stole from Kontrol Tekniks Home and Garden in Kelvin industrial site sometime in October last year. The warehouse is run by Ms Linah Mukahiwa (44) of Hillside suburb.

“On an unknown date but between October 1 and 25, the accused persons hatched a plan and proceeded to steal from the complainant’s factory,” said the prosecutor.

“Upon arrival at the factory, the accused persons broke locks and gained entry and stole property comprising of fishing boat engines, generators, five tonne tick tocks, welding machines, drilling machines, hose pipes, tents, helmets, foldable chairs and tables, CCTV sets, 200 pairs of leather gloves, electrical cables, reflective jackets, ladders grinding machines, curtains, pelmets, doors, grinding disks, football boots, battery chargers, an undisclosed amount of cash and an assortment of hardware tools, all to the tune of $162 000.”

Through information received from the public, the accused persons were arrested, which led to the recovery of four generators, one golf kit, three grinders, two tents, 10 pairs of goggles, a helmet and wooden doors worth $15 000.

