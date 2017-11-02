40 000 church members expected at First Lady’s Interface rally

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

About 40 000 people belonging to different churches in the country are expected to attend First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe’s interface rally on Sunday in Harare.

Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) president Bishop Johannes Ndanga has been asked to mobilise churches for the rally which will be held at Rufaro Stadium.

Zanu-PF Harare provincial commissar, Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe yesterday said up to 40 000 people are expected to attend the rally.

“All churches are invited to attend as well as non-religious people. We are encouraging people to come in their numbers to meet the First Lady,” he said.

Bishop Ndanga confirmed that he has been requested to mobilise and lead churches countrywide to the interface rally to be addressed by the First Lady.

“Harare provincial commissar, Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe and Minister of Sport, Recreation and Culture Makhosini Hlongwane, officially delivered this invitation to me during our congress in Bulawayo on Saturday. The gentlemen, among other officials, had come to grace and support the ACCZ congress,” said bishop Ndanga.

The ACCZ congress, which tasked Bishop Ndanga to work together with the Government, also appointed the President as its patron and Dr Mugabe as matron.

The First Lady’s interface rally with the churches comes a month after some churches in Bulawayo expressed a wish to meet the First Lady as well as President Mugabe .

Last Sunday, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko said church leaders have a role to play to ensure that the country holds peaceful elections next year.

Addressing congregants during the ordination ceremony of the founder of Life in Christ International, Apostle Patson Shoko, VP Mphoko, who also doubles up as the Minister responsible for National Healing, Peace and Reconciliation, said churches play a crucial role in uniting people irrespective of their tribes and races.

@winnie-masara