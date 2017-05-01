40 years jail for Hooker rapists

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

TWO men from Bulawayo who robbed a hooker and her client at gun point before raping the woman have been sentenced to a combined 40 years in prison.

Magistrate Ms Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze sentenced Sydney Dube (43) of Lobengula West suburb to 28 years in prison and Praymore Mpofu (21) of Old Magwegwe suburb to 12 years in jail.

The court heard how Dube, who was armed with a rifle with eight bullets and Mpofu who was wielding a military bayonet, robbed the couple of their cellphones, plates and clothes that they were wearing.

Dube violently pulled the woman to a secluded place inside Ntshamathe Primary school grounds and raped her twice without protection.

Dube and Mpofu appeared before magistrate Ms Msipa-Marondedze facing a charge of robbery.

Dube was also facing a rape count.

The pair pleaded guilty.

“I’m surprised with everything. I don`t know what was on my mind when l committed these offences,” said Dube.

Mpofu told the court that he committed the crime when he was drunk.

Ms Msipa-Marondedze sentenced Dube to 28 years in prison but suspended seven years on condition that he does not commit a similar crime. “You’re sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping a woman. I considered that you are a first offender and you pleaded guilty. I suspended four years for five years and this means you will serve an effective 12 years for rape,” said Ms Msipa-Marondedze.

“On a robbery charge, you are sentenced to 12 years in prison but three years is suspended for three years. Therefore you will serve an effective 21 years for robbery and rape.”

The magistrate sentenced Mpofu to 12 years in prison for robbing the couple but suspended six years for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar crime.

In sentencing the pair, Ms Msipa-Marondedze said robbery and rape are very serious offences and their prevalence in present day society was worrying.

“A custodial sentence is the only suitable punishment for such crimes. This lengthy sentence will also send a message to your friends outside there who are thinking of committing crimes. However, in sentencing Mpofu l considered that he is a youth and has life after correction in prison,” she said.

Prosecuting, Ms Caroline Matanga said on April 21 at about 12AM, the couple left Izandlazonke Sports Bar at Mabhodoko Shopping Centre in New Magwegwe suburb and went to a house belonging to the woman’s cousin.

“They proceeded straight into the house, unaware of the presence of the accused persons in the yard. The accused persons immediately sneaked into the house before the complainants could lock themselves inside,” said Ms Matanga.

“The two accused persons threatened to kill the couple with a knife and a gun before demanding cash. Dube snatched the woman`s Huawei Y220 cell phone, wrist watch and $2.90. The man was ordered to lie down and surrendered his Iphone 4S cell phone.”

Ms Matanga said Dube and Mpofu stripped the man and stole his golf T-shirt, grey Adidas pair of shorts, $5, a pair of sneakers and seven dinner plates.

The court heard that the woman identified the robbers as Sindo and Mashamplani when she reported the incident to the police.

She told police the pair were notorious and violent criminals who were popular in her neighbourhood.

Police made a follow up and arrested Dube hours after the crime was reported.

They recovered a B.S.A rifle with a fully charged magazine of eight rounds and the bayonet that were used to commit the robbery.

They arrested Mpofu at a house where he was hiding in Cowdray Park suburb, on the following day.

— @cynthiamthembo1