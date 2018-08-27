$400 000 facelift for Beitbridge terminus

Natasha Chamba, Business Reporter

THE Municipality of Beitbridge has embarked on a massive project to upgrade Dulivhadzimu Bus Terminus at a cost of more than $400 000.

Acting town clerk Mr Loud Ramakgapola told Business Chronicle the project was expected to be completed within four months. The tender for the project has been awarded to a Bulawayo-based firm, Ultra Construction and work is expected to start in the first week of next month.

“We have since held a stakeholders meeting and informed them about the developments surrounding the reconstruction of the bus terminus, which will be done by Ultra Construction at a cost of $405 588,” he said.

Mr Ramakgapola said the bus terminus project was in line with the local authority’s thrust to change the face of the border town and increase revenue generating avenues.

“The revival of the bus terminus is meant to boost revenue since buses will be paying money to access the facility. This is actually in line with our vision to transform Beitbridge into a modern urban centre,” he said.

Mr Ramakgapola said the project would be funded through a $300 000 loan from a local commercial bank, which he declined to disclose. The remainder of the money was sourced from the donor community.

The refurbishment of the bus terminus includes paving the area, construction of parking bays and sheds, the erection of a perimeter wall and a cloakroom.

Mr Ramakgapola said they have since created a temporary site where buses would be relocated to during refurbishment exercise.

He said they have lined up a number of infrastructural development projects as the council strives to turn the border town into a “medium modern town”.

President Mnangagwa upgraded Beitbridge Town Council to municipal status in March this year following the border town’s phenomenal growth in recent years and its strategic economic location.

The town’s status was reviewed in recognition of its strategic role in Zimbabwe’s economic development. The proclamation was made in terms of Section 4 (1) of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15). — @queentauruszw