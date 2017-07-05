45 Chinese engineers for Beitbridge-Chirundu dualisation project

Felex Share, Harare Bureau

At least 45 engineers from China are expected in the country next week to begin works on the $1 billion Beitbridge-Harare Highway dualisation project, whose implementation programme has been presented to President Mugabe.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo told our Harare Bureau on Monday that the company contracted to dualise the highway, Geiger International of Austria, had started bringing in their funds.

The Austrian company was contracted by Government to carry out the project under a 25-year build-operate-transfer (BOT) model at a cost of $998 million.

It will work with Zhejiang Bayong Highway Engineering Company of China.

“As promised by the contractor during the ground breaking ceremony, I am pleased to say that they have sent us their programme for the dualisation of the Beitbridge-Harare section of our road,” Dr Gumbo said.

“I have informed the President and have also given him their implementation programme. We are excited as a ministry by the development and they are anxious to compete the programme in three years. They have started bringing their money in as they have opened bank accounts.”

Dr Gumbo said engineers were waiting for work permits to come into the country.

“They have given us a list of 45 engineers who are coming for the preliminary works which include the selection of local participants in the project,” he said.

“They have also kept their word that 40 percent of the works to be done should be reserved for locals. The issuance of visas for the 45 engineers is on.”

The project, which fits into the Zim-Asset infrastructure and utilities cluster, is expected to stimulate economic development.

Thousands of jobs will be created with skilled and non-skilled personnel being hired, while there would be business opportunities for local firms and citizens.

The Government has negotiated that 40 percent of the dualisation project benefits locals as part of empowering indigenous people.

The dualisation of the highway is expected to reduce carnage and increase the flow of goods and tourists in and outside the country.

Dr Gumbo said actual construction was expected to begin in August.

“They have already identified their sites for camping and the main one will be in Masvingo for distribution of equipment going south and coming to Harare,” he said.

“Everything is on course and they should be fully on the ground beginning next month. These issues take time considering the amount involved, but they have done that within a short period, setting the stage for actual construction.”

The project will be done in phases and the first phase includes the Beitbridge-Harare Highway, while the second phase will be on the Harare-Chirundu stretch.