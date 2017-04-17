5 Zim ‘robbers’ nabbed in SA

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

SOUTH Africa police have arrested five Zimbabweans in connection with an armed robbery at a jewellery shop at a Johannesburg mall.

The armed robbers allegedly made off with jewellery worth thousands of rand last Thursday after threatening to shoot the shop’s employees.

Yesterday, South Africa’s Minister of Police Mr Fikile Mbalula announced the arrest through micro blogging site Twitter.

On Thursday, South African media reported that six armed robbers were behind the armed robbery at the jewellery shop, but the Minister mentioned the arrest of five people only.

“We have arrested five Zimbabweans in connection with Hyde Park Robbery #WanyaTsotsi,” reads his post.

The Minister did not provide further details.

There were mixed reactions to Mr Mbalula’s tweet.

Some were of the view that the minister should not have mentioned the nationality of the armed robbers as that might fuel xenophobic attacks, but others said there was nothing wrong with that. “Not that I am defending Zimbabwean criminals, but why include their nationality? Don’t you think that stokes xenophobic fires, Minister?” twitted @PaulSixpence.

The arrest of the five armed robbers follows last month’s heist at OR Tambo International Airport where another Zimbabwean was involved in a multi-million rand robbery.

Prince Raphael Dube (40), who has since been arrested and is believed to have 14 identities, however denies being part of the robbers.

— @nqotshili