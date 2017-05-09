$50 000 insurance fraud storm sees ZB boss Chitehwe resign

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

ZB Life Assurance Limited regional sales manager Mr Francis Chitehwe has resigned following investigations by the bank in a case in which he allegedly defrauded a former Bulawayo Polytechnic employee of nearly $50 000 in an insurance scam.

The case took a weird turn after Mr Chitehwe’s lawyer, Mr Tawengwa Hara alleged a former journalist at ZBC extorted money from his client “to stop The Chronicle from running the story.”

ZB Life Assurance Limited is a sister company of ZB Bank Limited.

Ms Winnie Mapuranga, a former accountant at the Bulawayo Polytechnic made a report to the police two weeks ago after Mr Chitehwe allegedly made her pay him $46 400 over a period of three years on a promise that he would facilitate a $1 million business loan from two life assurance policies with the company.

Ms Mapuranga also reported to the police that Mr Chitehwe, who is also the chairman of the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) Board, threatened to kill her if she reported that she lost money to him.

He allegedly claimed to be a Central Intelligence Organisation operative.

ZB Bank head of group corporate services Mr Shadowsight Chiganze confirmed Mr Chitehwe’s resignation.

“Mr Chitehwe has resigned from his post at ZB Life Assurance Limited. We instituted an investigation into the allegations levelled against him as reported by The Chronicle last month. Mr Chitehwe resigned during the investigations. We’ve not yet completed the investigations,” said Mr Chiganze.

He said investigations were continuing despite Mr Chitehwe’s resignation.

Mr Hara said the former journalist (name withheld) claimed he could stop publication of the story for a fee.

The out of work journalist allegedly received varying amounts of money from Mr Chitehwe but allegedly kept asking for more.

“I’ll arrange a one-on-one interview with him (Mr Chitehwe) and he will give you all the details. There is so much that he has to say and I think it will come out better if he says it himself,” said Mr Hara.

The former journalist yesterday denied he got money from Mr Chitehwe under false pretences.

“I know nothing about it. I’ve not been approached by anyone accusing me of extortion,” said the former journalist.

Ms Mapuranga told police last month that she paid varying amounts to Mr Chitehwe’s personal and EcoCash accounts and other transactions were made to his wife and son’s EcoCash accounts, all amounting to more than $46 000.

She said in September 2011, she took a life assurance policy for $20 000 with Mr Chitehwe being her representative and in 2013 he told her that there were loans available at ZB Bank and advised her to apply.

Ms Mapuranga signed the loan application form in Mr Chitehwe’s office for $35 000 before he advised her in June 2014 to take another policy for $15 000 so that she could use the two policies as collateral for the $35 000 loan.

She said Mr Chitehwe demanded money from her to clear interest and stamp duty until she lost her job at Bulawayo Polytechnic after she took more than $7 000 from the institution.

Ms Mapuranga said after she lost her job, she turned destitute after she was kicked out of the house she was staying in at Bulawayo Polytechnic.