50 artistes for King Dube’s homecoming

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Showbiz Correspondent

Canada-based rapper King Dube, is set to make his maiden performance in Zimbabwe at Horizon Pub on 29 April alongside 50 other artistes.

The show which will see more than 50 local artistes taking to the stage in one of the music carnivals that have been held at Horizon for the past two years, but this time it will be fused with the summer splash 2k17.

Organisers of the event and a member of Black Troop Entertainment, Joe the Og said the festival will fuse seasoned and up and coming artistes to give the latter a stage to hone their skills.

“We have close to 50 artistes that are going to take part at the show which will start from 6pm till late. The interesting concept about the whole show is that we are going to mix seasoned and budding artistes.

“The main purpose is to give budding artistes a chance to shine and at the same time build up their confidence and even learn one or two things,” said Joe the Og.

He added that King Dube will also have a platform to showcase to local artistes how it’s done in Canada.

“The highlight of the show will definitely be King Dube’s performance.

This will be a chance for our artistes to observe how international artistes perform and probably learn something from there. At the same time King Dube will also get a chance to see local talent on stage and interact with them as well,” he said.

The thrust of the show, said Joe the Og was to keep revellers fully entertained through out the night.

“Since we have so many artistes and Djs that are going to be taking to the stage, they won’t be performing their whole albums. But we are saying ‘give us your best for five minutes and that’s it,’” he said.