53-year-old in court for 3 kids rape

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A 53-YEAR-OLD man from Lobengula suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping three minors aged 8, 9 and 13 from his neighbourhood.

A court heard that he allegedly raped the three girls from February last year to March this year.

Thamsanqa Masoka, raped the 13 year old twice last year and in March this year, Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube heard.

Mr Lungile did not ask Masoka to plead to four counts of rape and remanded him in custody to April 25.

Allegations are that last year in February, Masoka raped a then 13 year old minor before he raped her again this year on March 7.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on March 14 this year Masoka raped two of the girls.

“Accused person saw the 13-year-old minor on her way from school. He dragged her into his house and raped her once. He repeated the offence and the minor absented herself from school for eight days. Her teacher asked her why she had not been coming to school and she narrated her ordeal,” said Mr Mageza.

“On March 14 this year he saw a nine-year-old going to the shops and he diverted her to his house where he sexually attacked her. Later that day he saw another minor around 6PM who had been sent on an errand by her grandmother and he diverted her to his house. He raped her once and she reported the matter to her grandmother leading to the arrest of the accused.”

