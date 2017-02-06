56 percent full Bulawayo dams hold three-year supply

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has projected that the city’s dams now have water that will last for about three years.

Recent statistics show that the city’s dams are 56 percent full.

Responding to The Chronicle’s emailed questions, BCC public relations officer Miss Bongiwe Ngwenya said basing on daily consumption of water in the city, Bulawayo’s dams have water that will last for 35 months.

The city’s projections are above those made by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority’s (Zinwa) which said most of the country’s urban centres have water that will last for about 21 months.

“The projection with current consumption patterns is that our water supply is expected to last 35 months. However, Lower Ncema and Umzingwane are lower than the 21 months projected by Zinwa. Lower Ncema receives water from Upper Ncema which currently has a storage lasting 28 months,” she said.

“We note that while water shedding has been suspended, water rationing will still remain enforced. Residents are urged to conserve water.”

Residents have said the new water projections come as a relief and urged council to come up with a permanent solution to address the city’s perennial water challenges.

Bulawayo United Residents’ Association chairperson Mr Winos Dube said BCC should use the time when the city would be having adequate water to complete projects that are meant to augment the city’s water supplies.

“We want to challenge the council that within this period where they (municipality) say they have water, they should be looking for permanent solutions to water problems in Bulawayo. It’s time council does something. It gives them time to plan ahead,” said Mr Dube.

He said projects such as Epping Forest should come to fruition during this period.

The project involves the construction of a seven-kilometre pipeline from Epping Forest in Nyamandlovu to augment the city’s water supplies.

Mr Dube said with proper planning, water problems would a thing of the past.

He said it was also good news that Government had expressed commitment to completing the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project.

Last week, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Patrick Chinamasa, said Government would prioritise the construction of the dam following the completion of the Tokwe-Mukosi dam as funds meant for the Gwayi-Shangani Dam were diverted to the former due to the threat of floods.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents’ Association Mr Rodrick Fayayo said council should engage residents on water conservation plans.— @nqotshili.