6 cops up for ‘battering’ kombi owner

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

SIX police officers have appeared in court for allegedly brutally assaulting a commuter omnibus owner while he was handcuffed after accusing him of touting at Egodini bus terminus in Bulawayo.

Malvin Ncube (26), who was also attacked on his private parts, had to urinate through a tube for three weeks following the vicious assault.

Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Charity Maphosa heard that the cops stripped Ncube of his t-shirt, stuffed it in his mouth and took turns to assault him while he was handcuffed.

Prichard Moyo (27), Fortune Phiri (28), Jonathan Musonga (37), Stafford Ncube (26), Collen Sibanda (25) and Melody Ncube (29), who are all stationed at Bulawayo Central Police and are attached to the Crime Protection Unit (CPU), were not asked to plead to an assault charge when they appeared in court on Saturday.

Magistrate Maphosa remanded them out of custody to January 25.

Prosecuting, Mr Jeremiah Mutsindikwa said the police officers arrested Ncube at Egodini terminus at around 10AM sometime in May last year.

They allegedly handcuffed him and led him to Bulawayo Central Police Station.

While at the station, the police officers put an iron rod between his elbows and below his knees and started assaulting him several times with a sjambok.

They also allegedly slapped and punched him. “On their way to the station, there was an altercation between the complainant and Moyo. Moyo pulled him by the cuffs and they dug into his wrists. At the station, Moyo and Phiri led Ncube to the CPU office. They took turns to slap him. Moyo stripped him of his t-shirt and slapped him on the back,” said Mr Mutsindikwa.

“They took an iron rod and put it between his elbows under his knees while he was still handcuffed. Phiri held his legs while Moyo hit him on the buttocks and private parts with a sjambok. The complainant screamed for help but Phiri reached for his t-shirt and stuffed it into his mouth, slapped him and pressed on the t-shirt with his foot.”

He said Melody entered the room and instructed Phiri and Moyo to assault Ncube again in her presence. “They swapped the iron rod between his elbows with a baton and hit him hard with open hands on his back. Stafford and Sibanda got into the room too and joined in the assault.

Complainant was detained until 5PM when he paid a $10 fine,” said Mr Mutsindikwa.

He said Ncube reported the matter at Pumula Police station and was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.

Mr Mutsindikwa said Ncube had difficulties urinating and did so with the aid of a tube for three weeks due to the assault.

