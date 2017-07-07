6 women nabbed for copper smuggling

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

SIX Bulawayo women have been arrested after they were intercepted at the Plumtree Border Post trying to smuggle 514 kilogrammes of copper valued at $5 225 from the country into Botswana.

Sithokozile Ngwenya (46) was found in possession of 120 kilogrammes of copper, Grace Murimi (55) had 70 kilogrammes, Nompumelelo Zulu (35), 137 kilogrammes, Celesani Ndlovu (41), 58 kilogrammes, Like Ndlovu (46), 51 kilogrammes while Sibusisiwe Dube (50) was found in possession of 78 kilogrammes of copper.

The six women, who appeared separately, were convicted on their own plea of guilty when they appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Taurai Manwere facing charges of dealing in copper without a licence.

They were each fined $200 which must be paid by July 31. Each will be jailed for two months imprisonment in case of default.

Prosecuting, Mr Stanley Chinyanganya said the six women were intercepted at the Plumtree Border Post on July 3 at around 10PM while travelling in a GN Zikhale Bus.

“On 3 July at around 10PM, the women were travelling aboard a GN Zikhale Bus which was bound for Botswana. The bus was searched by Zimra officers at the Plumtree Border Post. They discovered that Ngwenya was in possession of 128 kilogrammes of copper worth $1 280 which was hidden in a sack among her luggage.

“Mirimi had 70,5 kilogrammes valued at $705 also hidden in a sack. Zulu had 137,5 kilogrammes valued at $1 370 hidden in a sack. Ndlovu was found with 58 kilogrammes valued at $580. Like had 51 kilogrammes valued at $510 and Dube had 78 kilogrammes valued at $780,” he said.

Mr Chinyanganya said a report was made to the police who established that the six women intended to smuggle the copper into Botswana for sale.

He said the women were each asked to produce a licence to deal in copper but they all failed resulting in their arrest.

In mitigation, all women said they committed the offence to raise money to fend for their families.— @DubeMatutu