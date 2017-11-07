60-year-old dies dancing to Ngamnanka u SamaMo

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Boxing Federation (ZBF) National Championship Tournament prematurely ended on Sunday at Sizinda South Beer Garden in Bulawayo after a patron collapsed and died on the spot.

Mangangi Mathe (60), who is said to have been diabetic, dropped dead as he was allegedly dancing to his favourite song “Ngamnanka u SamaMo” sung by a local artiste, Madlela S’khobokhobo.

The incident occurred at around 4PM while the tournament was underway.

Former WBC Silver welterweight title holder Charles Manyuchi attended the two day tournament which started on Saturday.

Bulawayo Metropolitan acting Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Garikayi Chipfunde confirmed receiving a sudden death report.

He said investigations were underway.

“We received a report of sudden death of a man who collapsed and died on the spot. We are investigating the matter,” he said.

Sizinda South Beer Garden owner who is also Highlanders’ Football Club treasurer, Mr Donald Ndebele, said the deceased was a regular patron.

He said he died while in the company of his younger brother.

“His younger brother, a good friend of mine, had called me earlier on Sunday telling me that he was joining his brother so that they have some drinks while watching the boxing matches. Unfortunately things went the other way but I believe it was all in God’s plans,” Mr Ndebele said.

“The pair was drinking opaque beer and as soon as he finished dancing to one of his favourite songs, he fell to the ground and that was it. Mathe was never a heavy drinker and so it is suspected his death had to do with diabetes. The body was taken to hospital for post mortem which will give us the accurate answer.”

ZBF technical director Steven Masiyambumbi said they called off the remaining boxing matches following Mathe’s sudden death.

He expressed his condolences to the Mathe family.

Mr Masiyambumbi said the tournament will continue on November 25 at a venue yet to be decided.

“We have re-scheduled the championship matches to November 25 but are still deciding on the venue. We may continue there at the same venue in Bulawayo or take them to Triangle where we were set to have a Champion of Champions match after these ones,” he said.

More than 110 boxers were participating in the weekend’s tournament.

An additional 16 juniors boxers aged between seven and 16 years were also participating in the tournament.

“The tournament, which had attracted more than 110 boxers from all the country’s 10 provinces including members of the Zimbabwe National Army, was left with about 13 bouts from 80 when the sad incident happened.

“We had pugilists battling it out in the flyweight, bantamweight, light-welterweight, lightweight, middleweight, light-heavyweight, heavy and super heavyweight categories.

Ingwebu Breweries, the National Aids Council (NAC) and Delta Force Academy were sponsoring the tournament.

