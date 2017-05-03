$700 stands between cancer sufferer and health

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

THE family of a 42-year-old woman who is hospitalised in Gweru is seeking funds from well-wishers to enable her to undergo an ovarian cancer operation.

Ms Precious Nkomo (42) of Tekwani village in Lower Gweru was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer and needs to undergo an operation.

A total of $700 is required for the operation at Gweru Provincial Hospital, but the family also needs money for hospitalisation and travelling expenses.

According to a relative, Ms Juliet Siziba, Ms Nkomo’s cancer was diagnosed last year.

“She was diagnosed early last year but now she cannot walk anymore and from Tuesday last week she has been admitted at the Gweru Provincial Hospital.

“The doctors have recommended an urgent ovarian surgery and the cost is estimated at $700 and on top of that she is running out of blood at least three tubes of blood are needed and each one is going for $150,” she said.

Ms Siziba is appealing for help from well-wishers to enable her relative to go for the operation.

“As a family we have tried to raise money for medication and we have since failed to raise the money needed for her to be operated on because of poverty. Her husband is crippled and used to work for a security company but he was unfairly dismissed and her two children one aged 17 and the other one 15 dropped out of school because school fees could not be provided for them,” she said.

Well-wishers who wish to assist the family can contact Ms Siziba on 0775590064.

@amanda49