72-hour water cuts rejected: Bulawayo councillors say PR officer jumped the gun

November 11, 2016 Headlines, Top Stories
Martin Moyo

Vusumuzi Dube, Municipal Reporter
BULAWAYO councillors have rejected a revised 72-hour water shedding schedule which was announced on Monday, saying council management implemented it without their input.

Their repudiation of the schedule came as the water crisis in Bulawayo worsened amid revelations that the city is failing to pump from Mtshabezi Dam. A number of factors inclusive of pipe bursts and electrical faults are preventing council from utilising water from the dam.

This leaves the city depending on three dams — Insiza, Mtshabezi and Inyankuni — out of six following decommissioning of Upper Ncema and Umzingwane dams.

The city needs about 135 megalitres a day but is getting an average of 90 megalitres per day from the remaining three dams.

Councillors added to the confusion after they rejected the recent changes in the water shedding schedule from 48 hours to 72 hours, claiming they were not consulted when the decision was reached.

They reportedly summoned the city’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, and director of engineering services, Engineer Simela Dube, to a caucus at which they blasted the city’s senior public relations officer, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu, for jumping the gun and announcing the 72-hour shedding schedule without following procedure.

Any council decision has to pass through full council and be backed by a resolution before it is made public.

However, in an interview last night the Mayor, Councillor Martin Moyo, while confirming the councillors’ disgruntlement, said there was a need for everyone to appreciate that the city was in a crisis.

He said it was now clear that they were failing to adhere to any schedule because they were failing to fill any of their reservoirs.

“The truth is we are in a crisis, we are not even shedding for 48 hours or 72 hours, this shedding is not controlled because we are failing to reach our capacity.

“People have to be understanding and patient with us because it is a serious crisis. As it is we are not pumping anything from Mtshabezi Dam because of a number of problems being faced along the pipeline. These include electrical problems and even pipe bursts,” said the mayor.

“To put it into context, we are supposed to be getting 16 megalitres from Mtshabezi and 21 megalitres from Umzingwane, this giving us a total of 37 megalitres but due to all these problems we are not getting anything at all.  That is how dire the situation is.”

Well-placed sources revealed that councillors put council management to task during the caucus meeting accusing them of making unilateral decisions.

“The feeling was Mrs Mpofu jumped the gun by issuing a statement without a council resolution to back it. Councillors felt that management exposed them to residents’ scrutiny as they were even failing to adhere to the 72-hour shedding schedule.

“It was therefore agreed that a special council meeting be convened next week, where a clear schedule will be crafted and presented to residents,” said the source. — @vusadb.
  • TJINGABABILI

    WATCH OUT for Overzealous employees! Trying to discredit you !

  • scombination

    So bulawayo residents could be experiencing more than 72 hours without water?? If it was electricity then firewood or gas would have been a grand solution but amanzi are not substitutable.

  • rinovava

    bulawayo city council has a deepproblem in that the the leadership is full of has beens full of i know good for nothing zero progressive minds and below retards, how do you fail to rehabilitate dams in your jurisdiction and yet you accept to drive very expensive vehicles smiling like dogs coming from eating dead carcarses, how dare you fail to make the best of bulawayo people how dare you stand chest puffing telling yourselves that you lead us , look at mpopoma park there is a stream which runs through it but the park is bare and dry, look how filth nkulumane complex is, its not even fit for purpose, look at ascort race course, once might and you want to sell it for 40k yet a house in makokoba is worth 15k, look how the alleyways in the city are so filthy people may actually catch cholera and if not ebola, look at how filth derelict mpilo and dgh hospitals are , you are even afraid to go for treatment because there is no water the toilets were last flushed in 1980, look at outside bf, dry as upper ncema dam and yet you smile in those chambers, a city with amost 500k people traversing in the city yet there are only 5 working toilets, its shows how much the council leadership is , a carnival of slaves who are in a candy shop, a council led by matuzvi,empowered by matuzvi dishing matuzvi to the people…we hope one day that gravy train will run aground and most of you willpay for your dirty sins…i suppose you are waiting for the white people to come again and run the show, it means your hearts are but too black too dark too dead to want good…how do you sleep we wonder…however kuzapela..sies

    • Edward Paul

      Mr Rinovava, ngenhlonipho enkulu withdraw you statement. Ungathuki abaholi bako Bulawayo. Usivula amanxeba asephola. Julisa ingqondo ukhangele ubonisise ube usukhuluma.

      • Seles

        I notice rinovava has managed to touch a soft spot in you Sir. Its very unfortunate that the truth hurts and what he has done is to chronicle a sad tale ever since the council resumed office. I can hardly think of ONE thing that the council has done for the people except allow services to plummet.
        SO HATS UP TO RINOVAVA!!!!

      • Lupane 41

        i dont see anything wrong with Rinovava’s comment,konke akushoyo liqiniso.

    • sgadula

      Kulabantu abadala mfowethu lapha abangaziyo ngitsho itechnology. Basadla ngoludala, banakana njengabakudala. Bahlalela ukubuka izibunu zabo intern. Ungakhangela most of their interns are females and well built. Izithombo zabo ziginyisa bugwili, okwatsho iMbongi ntshantshaza. Even Chronicle last year stated that the bosses there target interns. Igwayi bayalidla laphana, umsebenzi bayawugwegwesa. Umsebenzi abawenzi, bavala ngobuNdebele belala emsebenzini. Let the leadership be rejuvinated. Abadala abahlale phansi, bayeke abancane

    • mtshayazabhotshe

      Rinovava for president! MY BROTHER YOU ARE GOD SENT!!!!!You are truly sayin it as it is!!!!we Ndebeles can not vote idiots to run our councils then at the end we blame everyone else but us! We are to blame for allowing MDC stupid councilors to run the city of Kings.They are no better than Mgabe and Zanu PF.We should have let the evil zanu run it knowing the saying ‘BETTER THE DEVIL YOUR KNOW’ than giving these stubborn assholes to make things worse for us.Note i’m note saying here zanu was better but its worse with the Tsvangirai led mdc now than it was the goblin called Mgabe. what you have outlined my countryman is …..you have hit the nail on the head !you are not biased in your comment wooooow ….you such leader-material …wish you could think of running for public service mtwana wasekhaya!!!

      • Zuze

        That better the devil you know does not cut it for me because I know this devil and I know the big Satan as well . Better no devil at all.

  • Buffalojump

    Look at the central government. They are responsible to ensure the country has resources to ensure water to the people. If the leaders had to live with the same water shedding schedule as Bulawayo then something would be done. Sacrifice going to conferences and international events until the issue is solved.

    If you have to walk in the shoes of those suffering then maybe you may take this issue seriously. Living in a leadership cocoon does nothing for empathy.

  • Mthwethwe Mzila

    Rubbish you corrupt councillors what have you been doing along ? Selling stands.
    What plans in your wards have you come up with to sink boreholes. There is no water in the dams and you cant blame management for that.
    You as councillor are shifting blame to Nesisa , Mayoy and Engineers .
    Make a plan to get new sources of water.
    We know what you people so .Sell stands and open sports bars at illegal sites like New Emagumeni.

    • vusumuzi

      i think that one thing we should agitate for is the Cancellation Of Land Sales to Councillors under the current regime running Bulawayo , because of the cloud of uncertainty surrounding the transactions. This is where they spend most of their Employer’s time, on personal issues. Hence Tower Block staff walk in and out even without clocking in/out as well, and attend to p[ersonal business inside there too

  • Bongani Dlamini

    nonsense coming from a bunch of clueless and corrupt councillors. You expect council management to sit and watch till the city runs completely dry. lingabosidakelwa, our patience is running low. You are the worst lot of councillors that this city has ever had.How imbeciles and useless people like you got voted into council is mind boggling.

  • koka

    the solution is very simple. lets vote out mdc-t from Bulawayo and entire Matebeleland. We must have our own regional party that will look after our needs, understand what we want and implement what we want. not this thieves that are they to loot.

    • MakhosiXamu

      Our own party?. You must be insane. I wonder whether you ever went to school. I understand the pain we are going through because of the water shortages. I don’t support BCC’s current wrangles, but the issue is we must learn to conserve the little water. The City fathers and their employees were supposed to have taken measures to repair pipes, dig extra boreholes and implement water shedding as far back as April 2016 but alas.

      • mtshayazabhotshe

        he did not include you in ‘our’ so don’t stress !he mean’t us the Ndebeles.One other thing seeing that he can write it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to note that he went to school though maybe not to the level you want or consider!

        • MakhosiXamu

          Maybe uhlutshwa yibulema. You are talking to a well groomed man… hatshi ompolompolo abanje ngawe. You are so keen to debate matters that are so immaterial to the subject matter what a shame. I am simple sneering at his notion vuka , mgodoyi.

          • mtshayazabhotshe

            you are an uneducated idiot!i thought uyahlanya no awuhlanyi you just plain stupid!

          • Zuze

            Tell me Xamu. When do you debate. You know not the meaning of the word. All you do is just shout around about utsheko and other stupid things. No imput at all. You are just a stupid comedian that is not even funny,.

          • Lupane 41

            kkkkkkk stupid commedian that is not even funny! kkkkk umjida yena akaphilanga ekhanda udinga usizo.

          • Zuze

            I can’t understand ilema leli. I mean we all agree ukuthi the council is lacking badly. The man will not agree that his Party is just as bad if not worse. The South Africans would say SKORP DRY.

          • vusumuzi

            Isimanga mfo. Kanti still namanje awukwazi ukuthi ngubani u Mgodoyi ??????????????????????????/

      • Zuze

        What is so insane about that? The people in the region don’t trust Zanu. Now they don’t trust MDC so whats so insane about that wena mpankwa.

        • MakhosiXamu

          Ulele phi wena longwe?. Uvuka utsheka amanga wodwa … kawu philanga ekhanda, nja.

          • Zuze

            Inja nguwe loyihlo that are failing to run a country of 12 million people with resources that are second to none. Wena you come on this platform and think we from this region are stupid. 36 Years and we have had no help from the Government. We survived because some of our brothers and sisters went to foriegn countries and sent remittances home. Even then uyihlo has continued taking from us. Amanga ngawakho silima. You can try all you want everybody here knows what you mission is. You will not succeed Nja.

          • MakhosiXamu

            ZUZE you are just a pathetic analyst whose brains have gone to the dogs. Govt. this or that …. you stayed too much under colonial bondage and you can no longer live without them …shame sibili.

          • Zuze

            You are right there. Zanu colonialism. Kikikikiki do you know how old I am? kikikikikiki ulilema. I never saw the stupid bondage you talk about you fool. I am as old as Mugabes rule. Work it out lema. I was supposed to be one of the born frees. Now I am in worse bondage than my parents were. I can live without them (Zanu pf) donki. The only leader I have ever know to lead this country into Hades is uyihlo Donki. That is just how stupid you are you cannot even guess that.

          • MakhosiXamu

            Eccentric views that are meaningless. How come you are comparing Ian Smith’s rule against RG?. You can not make comparisons between something you lived against something you know ……..mmmmmm kunzima. Uyazama ndoda to use empty talk.

          • Zuze

            Wena stutha my Parents brought me up didn’t they. If your parents did not tell you anything its not my fault. I also have relatives who say asizake sikubona lokhu okuyenzwa ngumMgabi. What does that mean leme. You are just a stupid bootlikker with no brain of your own. You have licked so many boots that you will soon have no tongue.

      • vusumuzi

        Uyanya wena , they were supposed to have serviced and replaced Piping many decades ago , but sometimes they are incapacitated by Central Govt , as the Legislator controlling all. All cities have unserviced , unreplaced , rotten pipes and all this came about due to corruption and misrule spearheaded by Mgabe. If the head was right , the whole body would be. Stop insulting Zimbabweans expressing views, its allowed in a democracy which i fought for too. I didn’t fight for you to Insult fellow country men here. DIsgrace you are

      • Essexvale

        Indeed; but government’s lack of political will is seriously stifling people- centred development and decent service delivery in Bulawayo. Our city’s administration is making mammoth efforts to provide acceptable services but are being hindered in those efforts by inappropriate policies that are beyond their control. And yes I like the idea that koka puts forward concerning “our own political party”. It may not seem logical to you; but to us, it makes perfect sense.

        • MakhosiXamu

          Ndoda ungabo thutsha njengo muntu ole diahorea. Nxa usizwa isisu sakho sitshila hamba uye tshekela eguswini , njaa. How many political parties have graced Zim. The answer is plenty plus , mgaxa. The current opposition parties are just worthless and therefore you are simply missing my point. A tribal party will not assist anybody maybe you are sick in the head. You can blame your preferred targets as for my person – I will criticise those I pay rates to and nothing more. Previous BCC councillors were jerked up and always pro-active when it came to challenges. BCC does not have the then leaders – currently ngama nyala wodwa , take it or leave it.

    • Bhonklanti

      We have to wean ourselves of these greedy cretins masquerading as political parties

      • Zuze

        True my brother.Izinja zodwa.

    • Dunderhead

      I support that.

  • Mendeka

    To me it is clear that the press release on 72 hours was on the instruction of the Mayor. The crisis is there yes, but this Mayor must follow procedure all the time. Let us await the decision of council but,yes,it is better to preserve the little water we have. Concerted efforts must be increased to repair tapes.

  • Justme

    72 hrs we in newton west have not had water since monday so what gun is the PR officer jumping. Can we remember that water is life. Council stop hiding ngomunwe and be honest.

  • mtshayazabhotshe

    martin Moyo and all of your councilors including all your staff and who ever is involved in the day to day running of the city you are all dogs and deserve to die a slow death mother fuckers!!

  • Kupo

    NEWTON WEST IS NOW CLOCKING 120 HRS AND THESE FOOLS ARE OVER HERE ARGUING ABOUT 72 HRS.

    • mtshayazabhotshe

      it shows how these corrupt imbeciles are so out of touch with reality on the ground are!busy fighting over ‘not being consulted’ of the decision about 72 hr schedule when some places have not had water for weeks !these idiots are corrupt and egoistic individuals and deserve the wrath coming to them soon!

  • Bhonklanti

    The worst bunch of Councillors to be elected…. We have a crisis and they are now crying foul over being not told that the council made an executive decision concerning the water situation. all they know is corruption

  • clement moyo

    I think Nesisa Mpofu did a sane thing and the councilors are probably less informed about the situation in the manner it presents itself than her. The better solution would have been to be able to pump water directly from the more capacitated Mtshabezi Dam. I know there are more selfishly interesting things for the mayor and his councilors than providing service, add the water situation. That they really know their responsibilities, I doubt. How on earth can you close water for a hospital. Mrs Mpofu and her counterpart, Ngwenya are the sanest ladies I have ever spoken to and they are able to explain the situation in an understandable manner and they do react positively too when reasonably requested, which leaves one thinking that councilors and their mayor are just too useless to be responsible and be able to serve in such a big city. There must be a system enabling us to call for an early election if people cannot perform. The other menacing thing is the animal the they call ‘Zinwa’. It is just some bureaucratic institution which serves selfish and partisan politics and otherwise very useless. When taken out of the equation things could be better.

    • Zuze

      I agree with you on kicking non performers out. The problem is Zanu pf will secretly support these people with the hope that people might swing back to them come the next election because of their poor performance. At the same time they don’t kick out their own non performers like Made and co. There is this conception that the people of our region are stupid. In the future this is going to work well for us because when you are underestimate as much as we are you can spring some surprises. The only way forward for us would be if some good people stood up and formed a political party we could trust with the hope of forming an alliance with another Party by signing deals that would give us more anatomy to become a self Governing region within the country. You cannot even try to eat the Zanu egg. It is too rotten.

    • Amanzi

      Somebody slept on duty. Hw can we just work up with our 72hr water shedding? Couldnt it have been better to do it gradual…start with 6hrs then 12 hrs etc…

  • khulu undubeko

    BCC should have a committee of Engineers that will give them advice and also prevent a disaster, try also dam construction in the long run and try to speak with one voice and not the haphazard currently happenning one says something different from what others know. Currently try to prevent disease outbreaks for the residents, surely there has to be solutions on water

  • Wilson Banda

    Mabutweni is now one week without water and you expect us to vote for you again!

  • Essexvale

    Now that our councillors are showing a bit of teeth once again; perhaps they will make an effort to address other environmental issues that are plaguing the once prosperous and orderly City of Bulawayo. This city has become a cess-pool of filth, corruption and bad service delivery. Streets, pavements and public places are littered with garbage, public infrastructure is in an almost irreparable state of dilapidation, while laziness and corruption have become the chief deniers of decent service delivery to citizens. My opinion is that; together with the important issue of providing adequate and clean water for residents, councillors need to expeditiously address the matters concerning stopping corruption in council, fixing dilapidated public infrastructure and providing acceptable service delivery. And please councillors; remember that you serve us. Another thing; stop hiding behind the current bad economic situation. Just pick-up an influential pen, hoe or shovel and let’s see some real deal action that will change the bad situations prevailing in our city.

    • Doctor Do little

      Nice to hear from you again my friend. The situation in this country at the moment is about mindset. I will never put myself in the position of saying that some people in the council have developed a mindset because of this and that and start doing the blame game. I however think that the Government as the parent body is equally responsible for the situation we find ourselves in. We know that from long back there was a plan to dis-invest Bulawayo because of the regions voting patterns. We thought we would see the end of this after the unity accord. The Politicians read the mood withing the region wrong. Zanu thought with Zapu people within their ranks suddenly the people from our region would just crumble and be assimilated into the Zanu system.It did not work. Over the years because you have to wheal and deal to survive in this country the mindset has become such that even those of high moral standings are sucked into this maze of corruption whether they like it or not. Sink or try to swim so to speak. Off topic? A bit. I was a little inspired by those who have advocated for the formation of a regional party. I think its a realistic dream that since we know that there is a possibility of a split vote in coming elections as far as other regions are concerned, just as one of our fighters on this platform has said, deals of a coalition Government for the future who would support autonomy for all regions and allow regions to develop under their own steam. We have our own strengths as does Mashonaland but at this time and point we have clueless people handling our affairs in Councils and Government . We need some strong people to stand up and be counted NOW or else in 2018 which is around the corner we will be caught napping once again.

  • Masuku Zikode oweBhelingwe

    @disqus_vHCawwtd0J:disqus
    I agree with you on this one. Lets have regional parties that champion our needs. This thing of us Bulawayans feeling that have a Bulawayo party is wrong, is not acceptable itself. Lest have a home brewed party with home inspired solutions for the region. we can not have uniformity of programmes in the country when we have unique challenges. Because we are unique from one region to the other, we therefore need region-inspired solutions, solutions that suit a particular region. Not this one size fits all. No. All programmes are modelled on Harare and thina we are provided the template. That has to stop.

  • Yashua

    Hayi ahh sezizwile madoda kobulawayo ngamanzi today its 1 week without water.especially at new suburbs like cowdrypark sigodweni ,empompini ,mbundane its worse because izolo amanzi abuyile sibili but njengoba vele abantu besikha on one spot ,empompini eyodwa and abantu were only allowed to get 20litres per individual and around 1 am ebusuki amanzi ahle haphela ,its so hectic in these places ,i think when water is brought at that particular time BCC should consider such places by extending hours coz currently speaking abanye abantu abakwazi ukulabila amanzi etape,people are getting water from cotaminated wells .

    kambe shuwa how can you fetch water from tombs,yah because amanzi siwathola emangcwabeni ecowdrypark ,we are drinking umsobho wabantu and these are the things that causes imkhuhlane enjenge EBOLA.Bulawayo is in trouble guys.

  • rinovava

    WE CAN RUN THE COUNCIL SERVICES FOR FREE EFFECTIVELY IF YOU DARE CHALLENGE !!!
    ngiyaphinda futi, in shona they say nguruve inoibva nemafuta ayo, inguluve ivhutwa kahle maipekwa ngamafutha wayo… as a resident who pays water and services and rates i wonder what is so difficult to get that which i pay for? we have been short changed for far too long and we ululate for stupidity to be paraded daily in the city of bulawayo, whats there to talk about in bulawayo for the past 15years? whats there to talk about in a city which thirst for everything? tell me where is it that we all can hide in shame, for starters the city hall is booked 366 days for activities, that revenue alone can service all the burst pipe works in the city with a surplus to even paint derelict structures. Water bills are guess work you have to be rude to get the right reading and you ask when has the reading been done you are told there was no one in your place for 10 yrs ?….a city with a lot of souls which has one swimming pool which is barely clean , barely functional, a city with underground toilets which do not work and are forever closed causing people to urinate in alleys due to lake of basic services, i feel for our women. Bloody sucking councillors who feel very privileged to cordon off the city hall car park to park only their shiny cars wearing cheap bend down suits….how did upper ncema silt up if you are on que?, how do we fail to have toilets in the godini terminus , a hub where almost a million souls converge daily going to and from their houses.whats there to talk about , there arent toilets by the vegitable market bar one which is barely fanctional. The youth have nowhere else to go nothing no amusement parks no parks to go to or even relax , where is any rest place from mpopoma total to nketa or nkulumane even cowdry park or luveve? nothing nothing but nothing. thieves sit in the chambers discussing best ways to pilfer the coffers..
    give up the city to those who can run it wise with people at heart…isnt is amazing the philipines president is wiping off the filth and even mayors are in the firing line,?
    mpilo is a death cage with 2 ward known as death chambers,ill not say their names because its dehumanusing but once in those two wards you are left to die , no water no services no cleaning no toilet the nurses come to check to see if you are realy dead…oh my..again ill quote a shona verb….tinongosairirwa semombe dzemashanga….
    wouldnt it be ideal to even construct a hospital or even convert Ascot race cource into part of ubh hospitals oh oh i suppose all these things cant happen because mugabe is in power….a slave today will be a swine and a bitter slave tommorrow.
    for your comforts and honesty..we can RUN THE CITY OF BULAWAYO FOR FREE AND EFFECTIVELY AND THATS A CHALLENGE to nay sayer.

  • malalegqokile

    alubana indizamtshina ziyake zifafaze amayezi njengalokho siwabona amayezi ezulu , zincedise ukuna kwezula (cloud seeding) kodwa kukhanya izulu lise duze njengoba kuthiwa egoli line lakhukhula imizi, sicela izulu kumdali

  • malalegqokile

    izulu liseduze ngibona insingizi lenkonjane kundiza ndiza emkhathini