8-hour storm destroys Gwanda dams

Austin Nyathi, Chronicle Correspondent

AN EIGHT-HOUR downpour in Gwanda South left a trail of destruction, leaving communities desperate.

The heavy rain started shortly after 3PM last Thursday and ended after 11PM in Gungwe area under Chief Mathe.

In separate interviews, community leaders said three dams Gungwe, Matulungundu and Makokwe were destroyed by the rains that also killed livestock.

The area’s councillor Johnson Mangwangwa, who is also Gwanda Rural District Council chairperson said they were appealing to the Government and well-wishers for assistance to rehabilitate the dams.

“This is a serious setback. People rely heavily on Gungwe dam for agricultural purposes, their livelihoods and for their animals. We now have to cover 15 km to Tuli River to water our livestock, a situation that will leave our cattle at the mercy of cattle rustlers,” said Clr Mangwangwa.

“We are appealing to Government and non-governmental organisations to come forward and assist in the re-construction of these water bodies. A total of seven villages namely Gungwe, Malitou, Mselele, Makokwe, Ntshwangu, Mawaza and Simbuka desperately need water for their livelihood.”

He said he would table the issue before a full council meeting to be held soon for possible solutions to be considered.

A former Agritex officer, Mr Isaac Kwela of Ward 16 in Matulungundu said farmers were now counting their losses after the heavy rain.

“The 130mm rainfall left misery to communities as all the people who survived on market gardening downstream have been dealt a blow because all the water was from these dams that have been destroyed. Twenty four goats were killed in Zelezele while six donkeys also succumbed to the down-pour that started at around 3PM and ended at 11PM,” he said.

Mr Kwela said people relied heavily on horticulture using water from Matulungundu and Makokwe dams.

“People from this ward (16) rely heavily on these two dams that have been destroyed by the heavy rains and have no one to turn to for assistance since they have been doing mini-irrigation schemes downstream to raise school fees for their children,” he said.

He urged Government to come and assess the damage to reconstruct the dams.