85-year-old ‘rapes’ girl (4)

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

AN 85-YEAR-OLD blind man from Plumtree allegedly raped his maid`s four-year-old daughter and suffered a stroke after committing the crime.

Mbizo Walton Ndlovu of Gasavu suburb allegedly raped the girl on February 27 when her mother was preparing lunch outside the house.

Ndlovu appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Chrispen Mberewere facing a charge of rape.

He pleaded not guilty and Mr Mberewere remanded him out of custody to April 20.

Prison guards assisted Ndlovu to a police car outside the court.

He had to be literally carried up and down the stairs to attend court.

Ndlovu was brought by the police from Plumtree to court and after he was remanded out of custody, cops took him back home.

It was not clear why Ndlovu was taken to a court in Bulawayo and not in Plumtree near his home.

Prosecuting, Mr Busani Moyo said Ndlovu lured the girl into his bedroom and raped her once.

“When this happened the complainant`s mother and the accused`s granddaughter were preparing lunch outside the house at a fire place. The complainant`s mother found the accused person naked while the complainant was lying on top of the bed,” said Mr Moyo.

“This made the complainant`s mother suspicious and she reported the matter to the police. The complainant was rushed to the hospital and a medical report will be produced in court as evidence.”

