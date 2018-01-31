$8m for women empowerment

Nyaradzo Bakari, Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has availed $8 million for Savings and Credit Co-operatives (Saccos) with each district across the country expected to get $200 000.

In an interview yesterday, Women and Youth Affairs Minister Cde Sithembiso Nyoni said the funds were meant to empower women to venture into projects especially livestock rearing.

“Government has availed $8 million for Saccos and each district will receive at least $200 000. The money will be used by groups as capital to start their projects such as livestock rearing or poultry production,” she said.

Minister Nyoni said more than 30 women groups had registered for Saccos.

“Government has come up with various initiatives aimed at economically empowering vulnerable groups such as women, youths and people living with disability and this facility is one of them,” she said.

Minister Nyoni said Government wanted all Zimbabweans to participate in economic development in order to improve their welfare.

Meanwhile, Minister Nyoni said her ministry will soon resume disbursing funds under the Women Development Fund (WDF).

She urged women to form groups of three or more to access the funds.

The disbursement of the fund was suspended last November after the Portfolio Committee on Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development recommended that an audit and evaluation of all projects funded under WDF since 2010 be conducted in order to ascertain their viability status.

