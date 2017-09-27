9 Zambians in court for illegal fishing

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

NINE Zambians, including a juvenile have appeared at the Binga magistrates’ court after being found fishing illegally on the Zambezi River.

The nine, who illegally crossed to the Zimbabwean side using fishing rigs, told the court that they face serious drought in their area and there are no more fish on the Zambian side of the river.

Tax Kunda (31), Timothy Nyapawo (20), Moses Mwanza (52), Crispen Kapilima (55), Crispen Nene (65), Culbert Siyangumba (19), Edgar Ndongwe (25), Friday Dhlauzu (21) and the 15-year-old juvenile were charged with entry by evasion, which is a violation of the Immigration Act and fishing without a permit which is a violation of the Parks and Wildlife Act.

They all pleaded guilty before Binga magistrate Mrs Aelene Munamati.

Nene and the juvenile were cautioned and discharged on the basis of their ages.

The other seven were each fined $100 for the two crimes, and will be jailed for 20 days in default.

In mitigation Kunda said: “There is serious hunger in our country. We decided to fish because there is no more fish or matemba on the Zambian side.”

The magistrate lashed at the nine for poaching.

“You have overfished in Zambia and now you want to finish all fish and matemba in Zimbabwe. Zimbabweans here also survive on fishing but they follow the law which you should do as well,” she said in passing judgment.

The prosecutor, Mr Bruce Maphosa said the group was arrested on Sunday at Skipper Island on the Zambezi River.

“On Sunday the accused came from Zambia and started fishing on the Zambezi River on the Zimbabwean side using rigs. They entered the country illegally without travel documents,” said the prosecutor.

The court heard 40kg of fresh fish as well as 20kg of fresh matemba was recovered.

The catch was forfeited to the state.

