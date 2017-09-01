A derby set for a DeMbare victory

Bothwell Mahlengwe

THE experts have always said form is thrown out of the window whenever the Harare Derby comes around but Sunday’s game is a different one and all odds are piled against the Green Machine.

The champions are falling way short of Dynamos’ current pedigree – form, personnel, support, you name it.

The only thing that is matching between these two giants is the name Lloyd shared by the coaches.

Caps have been weighed down heavily by the effects of the Champions League safari – physically, financially and their dwindling player personnel.

They have a backlog of fixtures, forcing them to play mid-week games, the intercontinental travel has drained the finances from their coffers and they have lost a number of good players who were outstanding in the Champions’ League.

Although they have shown signs of recovery in the last four games, I am not convinced that will last, especially now that they have lost the temperamental but highly influential Ronald Pfumbidzai.

Then we have the suspension of in-form striker Dominic Chungwa and, to make matters worse, they have injuries.

Caps have played some fine football in the past month and this has hyped the Derby and their demolition of Ngezi Platinum was too exquisite to ignore.

The draw at Chapungu was a reality check.

DeMbare have been writing a great story with Lloyd Mutasa now spoilt for choice in his team selection.

Where Chitembwe has two novices, Mutasa has both experience and enterprise, and numbers.

Chitembwe has the promising John Zhuwawu and Abasirim Chidiebere, Mutasa has hardworking and talented Christian Joel Epoupa Ntouba, the enterprising pair of Emmanuel Mandiranga and Quality Kangadze and then there is Denver Mukamba who can also play as a second striker.

The wide areas used to be avenues where Caps thrived and punished opponents but without Pfumbidzai they will suffer and they only have Phineas Bhamusi left.

Although Tafadzwa Rusike can be a worthy replacement on the left side, he is running wounded most of the time. In contrast, Mutasa has the in-form Cleopas Kapupurira, the reliable Ocean Mushure and Mukamba.

If Mutasa gets his attacking midfield right, there is nothing that can stop Dynamos winning this match.

The once reliable Caps pair of Devon Chafa and Moses Muchenje has been blowing hot and cold in central midfield and it’s the same story for the DeMbare pair of Tichaona Chipunza and Gift Saunyama.

Caps have the vastly talented Joel Ngodzo, who lacks focus, while DeMbare have new boy Godfrey Mukambi whose mettle in big games is yet to be proved.

In defence, Dynamos have an upper hand with the quartet of Peace Makaha, Phakamani Dube, Lincoln Zvasiya and Obey Mwerahari proving more reliable than the Caps defence of either Jangano or Stephen Makatuka pairing with Charlton Mudzambwa at the centre half and Hardlife Zvirekwi and young Valentine Musarurwa at wing backs.

Caps have an advantage in the goalkeeping area where the experienced Edmore Sibanda has proved his mettle, including his last-minute one-handed save against FC Platinum.

Dynamos are yet to find a regular number one.

DeMbare fans have warmed up to the form of their team and have been coming in numbers as they did against stubborn Yadah.

The lure of the Derby could bring more Caps fans to the giant stadium. One man I know would want to win this match at all costs is Caps owner, Farai Jere.

He has done his best to emulate DeMbare in all areas and where Dynamos have brought in Cameroonian Eupopa Ntouba he has countered with Nigerian Chidiebere.

It is my hope that the man they call Kilimanjaro will deliver for Jere because the businessman deserves some reward for his passion and effort.

Like it or not, this is one game Dynamos will have themselves to blame if they don’t get maximum points.

-Bothwell Mahlengwe is a banker and former Premiership footballer and can be contacted, for comment, on the email: bmahlengwe.cb@gmail.com