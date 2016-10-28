A FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL, GLORY: Everything at stake for Tsholotsho, Bosso

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS and Tsholotsho FC have all to play for when they clash in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Bosso will be seeking a win to remain in contention for their first title in 10 years, while Tsholostho are desperate to move away from the second relegation slot.

Highlanders are second on the league table with 53 points from 27 games and need to win tomorrow’s encounter at all costs to keep pressure on leaders Caps, who face Harare City at Rufaro Stadium at the same time. Caps lead the league table with 54 points.

Bosso also go into tomorrow’s match hoping to stretch their winning streak in the league to eight consecutive victories.

Coach Erol Akbay emphasised on the need to collect maximum points against Tsholotsho.

“We’ve got a tricky weekend game in the sense that Tsholotsho are fighting for survival and will want to make life difficult for us. We’re also looking at winning the championship, which requires us to win all our remaining three games. What I want is for my boys to play good football which will get us maximum points.”

Highlanders are likely to play this encounter without defender Peter Muduhwa, as they are “resting” him for the FC Platinum game in Zvishavane the following weekend.

Akbay said he is in a dilemma whether to leave Muduhwa, who is one yellow card away from being suspended or field him.

“I’m confused whether to leave Peter out for this game because I need him more for the FC Platinum game and at the same time we also need his services for the Tsholotsho game. It’s a tricky situation and we will make a decision after tomorrow’s training. If we decide to leave him out, I know we’ve got equally good cover in defence,” said Akbay.

Muduhwa has formed a formidable central defensive partnership with Tendai Ndlovu and should the coach decide to rest him for tomorrow’s game, captain Felix Chindungwe will be thrown into the fray.

Tsholotsho coach Lizwe Sweswe said they will not be cowed by Highlanders as they want to survive relegation.

He is confident his players will rise to the occasion and match Bosso in every department on the pitch.

“We’re going for maximum points. We’re not under any pressure and I feel they’re the ones who are feeling the heat. We’re coming to enjoy our game and what I know is that it’s matches like these that my players like to shine. Such matches against strong opposition where we’ve been counted out are the ones that give us strength. If they think they are going to cruise past us, then they’re mistaken because I know my players will rise to the occasion and will want to make a name for themselves from such a game,” Sweswe said.

Meanwhile, How Mine and Chicken Inn clash in a Bulawayo derby at Luveve Stadium on Sunday, while Bulawayo City will be home to ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium.

Fixtures

Saturday, October 29: Harare City v United (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Hwange (Baobab), Chapungu v FC Platinum (Ascot), Highlanders v Tsholotsho FC (Barbourfields)

Sunday, October 30: Border Strikers v Triangle United (Dulivhadzimo), Dynamos v Mutare City (Rufaro), How Mine v Chicken Inn (Luveve), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields)

