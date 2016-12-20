A wet Xmas

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

INCESSANT rains are likely to dampen the Christmas spirit this year as downpours are expected countrywide between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day on December 26, the Meteorological Services has predicted.

The weathermen say there will be rain, with thunderstorms in some parts of the country from 24 December.

“The period should be generally rainy. The rain-showers and thunderstorms will be concentrated in Mashonaland provinces, north of Midlands and Manicaland province,” read a statement from the department.

The Met department says there will be isolated showers until Thursday this week before heavy rains start on Saturday.

“In Masvingo province, Matabeleland South province as well as parts of Matabeleland North province as well as Bulawayo Metropolitan province, there should be reduced rain-shower and thunderstorm activities from Tuesday 20 to Thursday December 22. Expectation from then onwards is that by Saturday 24 December, more rains if model predictions are consistent, should fall in these areas until Monday,” read the statement.

The Met department has warned of heavy rains and potential flooding in some parts of the country until tomorrow.

The department said heavy rains have already damaged property in some parts of the country including Hwange, Guruve and Chitungwiza.

Six people were last week swept away by floods at Chongwe Bridge in Chiredzi.

The six were swept away as they pushed a vehicle that was stuck in the middle of the bridge.

Fourteen other passengers who were also pushing the same truck managed to swim to safety.

By Monday, the police sub aqua unit had retrieved four of the six bodies.

