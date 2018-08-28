Academic, technocrat Katso buried

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE remains of a Bulawayo academic and technocrat who worked for a high profile United Kingdom (UK)-based pharmaceutical company, were interred in the city yesterday.

Dr Roy Katso (47), who died in Britain in June, was a director at the UK Open Innovation and Funding Partnerships.

He was cremated at his base before his remains were flown into the country on Sunday.

His family and friends yesterday held a funeral service to celebrate his life before his remains were interred at the Anglican St Jones Cathedral situated in the Bulawayo Central Business District.

His brother, Allen, said Dr Katso died following a road traffic accident and described him as a humble academic.

“He studied at the University of Zimbabwe and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry. He was a top graduate and managed to secure a scholarship at Oxford University. He passed on on June 7 in England and his remains arrived in the country yesterday (Sunday),” he said.

“He was cremated in England as per his request. At St Jones Cathedral there is what we call the Gardens of Rest. That is where his ashes were interred today.”

Allen said his brother has left indelible footprints for humanity.

“We are obviously saddened. But as was the theme of the service we were celebrating his life. We were celebrating his achievements, what he did as a person.

“Not only did he achieve a lot in terms of education but as a human being. He touched so many lives, he was a kind person, he was generous, he was approachable,” he said.

“If you speak to his friends like National University of Science and Technology Pro Vice Chancellor (in charge of innovation and business development) Dr Gatsha Mazithulela, the way they spoke about him, it’s one thing to be learned, it’s another thing to be down to earth. We are very proud of him, although we are sad. He left his foot prints for the world in terms of the person he was and in terms of his career.”

Dr Mazithulela described Dr Katso as one of Zimbabwe’s top technocrats whose achievements at a global level were an envy to most accomplished individuals.

