ACCZ endorses President

Kiyapili Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) has endorsed President Mugabe as the presidential candidate in the 2018 elections.

The organisation said it had appointed the President their patron and the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe their matron.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, ACCZ president Bishop Johannes Ndanga said the resolutions were made unanimously at the church’s just ended annual conference that was held in the city over the weekend.

“Our position is very clear that the President and the First Lady were appointed yesterday (Sunday) by congress as the patron and matron of ACCZ. The other resolution is that the congress also endorsed President Mugabe as the candidate for the 2018 elections,” he said.

Bishop Ndanga said he was tasked to work together with the Government on behalf of the churches to sanitise the economy.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sport, Recreation and Culture Makhosini Hlongwane speaking at a media briefing during the conference said he was in full agreement with the appointment of the President and First Lady as patron and matron of ACCZ respectively.

“We don’t want to hear going forward that ACCZ is being run by anyone else who is not the President. If you say President Mugabe is your patron and Mai Mugabe is your matron I am in full agreement and that’s my principle. We have one centre of power and I also believe that in church we have one centre of power,” he said

Minister Hlongwane said the church has a critical voice in the country’s elections and Government was more than willing to work with ACCZ to map the way forward.

