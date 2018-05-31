‘Activate all election systems’. . . President says proclamation of poll dates marks beginning of real work

Felex Share, Harare Bureau

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said the proclamation of the election date marks the beginning of real work for Zanu-PF and the revolutionary party should activate all its systems to register a crushing victory.

The Head of State and Government, who is also the Zanu-PF First Secretary yesterday set July 30 as the date for the harmonised elections.

Addressing Zanu-PF winning and losing candidates and Politburo members in Harare, President Mnangagwa said the revolutionary party’s juggernaut was ready to roll.

He said patriotic Zanu-PF members should unite, put aside differences brought by the party’s primary elections and campaign vigorously for the party.

“I have declared the proclamation today (yesterday) and so, from today the campaign is on,” President Mnangagwa said.

“From today, individually and collectively we campaign for Zanu-PF to give this country a resounding victory by the revolutionary party. We should not be afraid. We should enjoy the little parties making noise around the country. We will not enjoy this election campaign without these little parties making noise. But we must remain united, non-violent because the victory is ours.”

He added: “Some of the candidates were successful yet others were not. No matter the side of category you may be in, the task and responsibility before all of us is immense. We must all together, now pull up our sleeves, put shoulder to the wheel, mobilise and organise to ensure a thunderous victory for our revolutionary party. We are all Zanu-PF, there are no losers or winners. I hear over 99 incumbent MPs lost and five years ago they were happy when they won but now they have lost and should understand that everyone has his or her time. What is important is to be thankful that you are in Zanu-PF.”

Zanu-PF organised a two-day workshop, which ended yesterday, to unite winning and losing candidates.

President Mnangagwa said a united front would find no difficulties in handing opposition parties a massive defeat.

“When we are united we become a force that will prevail and surmount all challenges and obstacles in our journey,” he said.

“Let us shun the propensity for bickering, an unfettered sense of entitlement and general indiscipline. A house divided cannot stand and indeed where there is unity God commands his blessings. Let us therefore go out and win the hearts of the electorate, not as an end itself but because we know that under a Zanu-PF leadership, Zimbabwe is in safe hands. As we organise and canvass for the people’s vote, I urge you to personally engage with the electorate and hear their concerns and aspirations. Let us engage the people guided by the party manifesto. You don’t win the hearts of the people by insulting them. Makawona kuti kutuka kuno producer chii.”

Turning to the primary elections, President Mnangagwa said the polls, though with incidents and teething problems, marked the beginning of intra-party democracy.

“We cannot say Zimbabwe is open for business and then say Zanu-PF is closed to democracy,” the President said.

“I know elements of imposition is happening and is being done by us leaders but when democracy takes root, that will go away.”

He went on: “Let us never allow our conduct to be blurred by our own individual interests or the interests of those close to us. We, the party leadership must have the courage to take resolute actions in the face of major decisions and major issues of principle, guided always by the party line and constitution.

“As leaders we must tackle difficulties head on, in the face of contradictions and not shy away from admitting our share of mistakes. As leadership and public office bearers, we are the face of the party and must exercise uttermost discipline, fight corruption and misconduct at all levels.”

President Mnangagwa said the proliferation of political parties was “good news to Zanu-PF.”

“They should all register to run as Presidents and we will crush them,” he said.