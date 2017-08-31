Adhere to quality standards, manufacturing firms urged

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

INDUSTRY and Commerce Deputy Minister Chiratidzo Mabuwa has challenged manufacturing companies to ensure their products adhere to quality standards set by regulatory bodies.

Speaking during the Bulawayo tour of industries yesterday, Deputy Minister Mabuwa said it was important to have all locally produced products certified for quality assurance by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe.

According to the country’s national standards body, a majority of Zimbabwean firms’ products and systems were not certified to national or global quality standards, with only 140 out of a possible 5 000 having taken certification standards.

“It is very important for any product to be certified for its quality. It is not about the appearance of these heavy engineering products but is about the strength of the steel, for example that is used.

“SAZ has got that capacity to come and test the integrity of the steel that is used and then they give certification,” she said.

Deputy Minister Mabuwa also urged local companies to seek ISO certification which facilitates easy access to foreign markets and improve on foreign currency earnings.

She also advised local companies to secure patent rights on products that they invent.

