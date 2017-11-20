African Dream finds home on Kariba waters

Leonard Ncube, Senior Business Reporter

THE majestic “African Dream” houseboat will now operate in Kariba as the boat’s handlers have given up on going to Namibia.

The 30-metre Dream of Africa made a U-turn from Kazungula Border Post last Tuesday after Botswana authorities reportedly refused to allow it to pass through its roads to Namibia.

The initial plan was to launch the boat on the Chobe River in Botswana before sailing into the Zambezi River to Namibia where it would have operated on the border between Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Engineer Forbes Chimhoga, a member of the boat team yesterday told Business Chronicle that they had given up and were now headed back to Harare where they would proceed to Kariba.

“We are now in Bulawayo and heading back to GDI workshop in Harare where the boat will be fitted with two generators before leaving for Kariba,” said Eng Chimhoga.

He said all hope was lost when Botswana authorities granted them a permit before withdrawing it after three hours.

“We heard rumours that the Botswana government was not interested in the boat passing through their country. We were given the papers and they came back after three hours and took them away saying government had not approved,” said Eng Chimhoga.

Then, the boat was still packed on the Zimbabwean side of the Kazungula Border post. Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry Minister Edgar Mbwembwe last week promised to engage his counterparts in the neighbouring country on the issue.

Yesterday the boat left Bulawayo along the Bulawayo-Harare highway. On its way from Harare to Kazungula last month, the handlers used Masvingo road as a way of avoiding traffic.

Eng Chimhoga could not highlight whether the boat will permanently operate in Kariba. He, however, said the owners-two French based tour operators whose details have not been made public, unhappy as the boat has incurred huge costs on the road before reaching its destination.

The boat has 20 bedrooms and can accommodate 32 people while it can also take 360 guests for weddings and conferences as it is set to be used for various activities such as conferencing, weddings and leisure as a floating luxury hotel.

The top deck has a swimming pool and bar and is powered by two 600-hosepower Volvo engines. It took 10 months to construct at GDI Engineering in Msasa, Harare.—@ncubeleon