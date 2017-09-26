Air Force brings digital age to Gwelutshena

Codelia Mondela, Chronicle Reporter

THE Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs, Cde Cain Mathema has urged headmasters and parents to encourage children to adopt information and communications technologies (ICTs).

Speaking during a handover ceremony of 20 laptops donated through the Air Force of Zimbabwe charity fund to Gwelutshena Primary School in Nkayi North on Friday, Minister Mathema said children acquired skills through ICTs and would become entrepreneurs who would bring development to the country.

The non-profit making organisation was established in 2011.

Chief of Staff supporting services Air Vice Marshal John Jacob Nzvede presented the donation on behalf of Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Perence Shiri.

Vice Marshal Nzvede said the donation had been sourced from the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology to provide latest technology to the school.

He said the aim of the fund was to assist the under privileged in remote parts of the country.

“The donation is in line with the Government‘s motive to support science education through provision of free tuition for science subjects at advanced level,” he said.

“We are aware that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is in the process of changing the curriculum in primary and secondary schools. As such our donation has come at a time when our education system is being transformed.

“Zimbabwe has the highest literacy rate in Africa so the main objective of the charity fund is to maintain the level,” Air Vice Marshal Nzvede said.

Present at the ceremony was MP for Nkayi North Cde Sithembiso Nyoni who said the donation was a sign that development was coming to Nkayi.

“We can’t start in every school; we came here because the headmaster, Mr Mnyayi Moyo is part of the Gwelutshena development trust and he will be linking with the development trust of the Air Force to roll this to other schools,” she said.

