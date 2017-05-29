Air Zimbabwe to phase out planes

pilots argue they should be retired with immediate effect because they are now old and obsolete.

The pilots urged Government to acquire four B737-700NG and retire the three Boeing 737-200 by June this year.

However, Air Zimbabwe management announced yesterday they were already phasing out the 737s, adding they had acquired a B737-500 from Air Zambezi on a long lease agreement.

“This is part of a fleet replacement programme which will see the gradual phasing out of the entire B737-200 fleet the airline has been operating,” said Air Zimbabwe acting group chief executive officer Mr Innocent Mavhunga.

Air Zimbabwe, whose planes have been grounded for a month now because of a strike by pilots, has since resumed flights to Johannesburg and Victoria Falls twice daily using a cockpit crew from Air Zambezi.

In a report to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Communications seen by The Herald recently, the pilots argued Air Zimbabwe needed capitalisation for modern new-generation aircraft that were cheaper to maintain, cost effective to operate, have longer ranges and are attractive to the public.

“For regional and medium-range flights, the airline’s B737s are the backbone of its operations, yet they are the oldest and most in need of replacement. According to CAAZ regulations these B737-200ADV aircraft must be retired by June 2011, only a few months away,” the pilots said.

They suggested Air Zimbabwe could lease out the aged aircraft.

“One way of complying with CAAZ regulation is to lease out this fleet to countries where these aircraft are still accepted, like LAC of DRC, Zambia Skyways, Air Tanzania and possibly Air Malawi,” the pilots argued.

They said while the Boeing 767-200ER was still a capable machine, it now had to compete with modern and more efficient aircraft with longer-range capabilities.

“The B767s can still be used on modern routes like DRC to Europe and then later be converted to cargo aircraft which can give the airline another 10 to 15 years of revenue until they get retired,” the pilots advised.

They recommended that Air Zimbabwe acquire four new B737-700NG.

“One of which will be a Boeing Business Jet, which is a B737-700 with a VIP configuration and can accommodate up to 40 delegates in a better than business-class comfort for ranges equal to or greater than the B767 depending on the specifications.

“The 737NG series engines are 25 percent more fuel efficient than the airline’s 737 original series,” added the pilots.

The pilots also proposed that Air Zimbabwe could enter into joint ventures with LAC of DRC to service that country’s lucrative domestic and international routes to Europe.

“The revenue generated and received by Air Zimbabwe should be used to lease four 30-seater aircraft such as the Embraer 145/170, two regional jets such as Boeing 737 (700 or 800) and two long haul jets like Boeing 767 or 777.

“With this fleet, the airline will eventually be able to re-establish itself on the routes it withdrew from as well as add other routes to its network,” the pilots said.

They said procuring or leasing aircraft similar to the airline’s fleet had advantages, citing huge savings on cost of training, use of existing crew and ground handling facilities and personnel without need for extra training.

Some airlines retire their planes after 40 years.