Airlines endorse bond notes usage

November 11, 2016 Business

EMIRATES

GLOBAL and regional airlines plying the Zimbabwe route are on board with respect to using bond notes, a top airlines official has said.

Chairperson of the Board of Airlines Representatives and South African Airways country manager Ms Winnie Muchanuka said the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had accepted representations made by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

IATA’s key role is to basically support the global aviation industry with global standards for airline safety, security, efficiency and sustainability.

Said Ms Muchanyuka yesterday: “From the airlines’ perspective we have had recent engagements with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and representatives from IATA because obviously questions have been raised from an IATA perspective as the body that represents airlines to say how is this going to work because the fundamental thing for airlines is the ability to repatriate funds to their head offices.

“But we have received assurances from the Reserve Bank that we should not worry about the repatriation of funds for foreign airlines to their head offices and that the Reserve Bank will facilitate the process.

“So airlines will be able to accept bond notes but obviously this is dependent upon the commitment of the Reserve Bank to be able to facilitate the repatriations. If repatriations are happening then there is no need for us to worry about the bond notes.”

Bond notes are a financial instrument that was mooted by the central bank aimed at easing liquidity challenges, prevent illegal externalisation of funds, and incentivise exporters to sell more of their products outside the country to earn foreign currency.

In terms of the facility, the central bank will award exporters a bonus of between two and five percent of the value of total export receipts in bond notes, which will be credited to the exporters’ local bank accounts.

The bond note facility has also been extended to receivers of international remittances.

Zimbabwe is currently using a basket of multiple currencies underpinned by the United States dollar. The basket also includes the South Africa rand, the euro, Japanese yen, Australian dollar, Chinese yuan, Botswana pula and Indian rupee.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) have put their weight behind introduction of the bond notes. — BH24.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Globetrotter

    Easier said than done, this is being said with the hope that we will have some reserves of real money in our banks, excuse my pessimism but Air Zim suffered this challenge as we all flew on very cheap flights during the burning era and Air Zim account was bloated with useless bearer cheques and thats one reason it is in mess, now with the bond notes we will certainly fly some more locallly, regionally and international yippee and mark minds you will certainly not make the priority list of repatriation as the banks will not have a sight of real money in their deposits for them to repatriate real money to your airlines, the question is what assuarance have you been given maybe ask for some security, Air Zim will be good collateral. By the way where is this bond note , i cant wait maybe i can just be able to fly around the world First Class on Emirates for a song, these are the positives of the bond note we will be able to enjoy luxuries that we never anticipated in the real world for a short period, its a sweet dream with real troubles when you wake up.

    • blarazonke

      LOL!!! A real short dream that should be well timed.

  • Andrew Jackson

    This lady should ask the people who have been trying to transfer money out of the country for months now and are failing.First these no real money it’s all gone the RBZ used it all whats left is only a number of the computer.Real physical money the paper you can touch is long gone.l wonder how you got to be elected Chairman of the Airline Borad.How can you trust what the RBZ tells you.You make me laugh.

  • Department 6

    besides most airline tickets are bought ONLINE; dnt see what the endorsement is all about!!