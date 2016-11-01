IT was a big night for Cassper Nyovest on Saturday. Not only did he attract a 30 000 strong crowd at Orlando Stadium‚ his also made amends with rival AKA.

A picture of the two hugging at an official after party has gone viral. AKA was at Taboo‚ where Cassper and his crew were celebrating after the show.

Photographer Thembani Manganyi caught the moment on camera and the image has since gone viral and has been trending for the past few days with fans urging the two to do a collaboration.

While he might have been short of filling up Orlando Stadium‚ Cassper Nyovest managed to put on a show that will forever go down in the history books as one of the most unforgettable moments.

Nyovest, proved once again‚ to his detractors that he has the potential to shut down one of the biggest stadiums in the country‚ the 2 Legit hit maker was successful in raising the bar (again) for local artistes when he almost filled up Orlando Stadium‚ with approximately more than 30 000 fans for his hotly-anticipated concert on Saturday night.

Thousands of fans including local celebrities made their way to Cassper Nyovest’s #FillUpOrlandoStadium in Johannesburg. Nyovest made history last year when he became the first local artiste to sell-out the Dome in Northriding, Johannesburg.

The rapper delivered on promises of a world-class production, with a drone, LED screens, impressive lighting and a rotating stage. These are 5 standout moments which totally suspended us in a state of amazement:

Somizi and Boity: hosts with the most

It’s never a dull day when Somizi is around. So it was no surprise that he (in a gold ensemble) alongside Cassper’s ex Boity kept the crowd entertained‚ before the golden boy’s performance.

Babes Wodumo meets Cassper

It’s confirmed‚ Babes and Cassper make the most fierce dance duo. They gave a sterling performance‚ and the crowd couldn’t stop cheering. Cassper also debuted a new kwaito song he did with Babes. Let’s just say it’s lit!

Star-studded lineup

Babes wasn’t the only artiste that jumped onto stage with Cassper. One after the other‚ and hit after hit‚ the rapper was joined by the likes of Doc Shebeleza‚ Nadia Nakai‚ Riky Rick‚ Emtee‚ Mgarimbe‚ and Wizkid‚ with each of them giving us electrifying performances.

Cassper and Boity reunited

The crowd went bonkers when Cassper called out his “special friend” Boity onto the stage to help him demonstrate how guys should court a girl‚ which obviously saw him serenading his ex, live in front of thousands of fans.

It was great seeing them together like that. And before people could get their hopes up on a possible romantic reunion‚ they asserted that they remain “good friends”.

Cassper sheds a tear as he remembered his grandma It was one of the most heartfelt moments of the evening‚ when Cassper started crying on stage as he remembered his grandmother‚ who died last year‚ a day before the MTV Africa Music Awards. He opened up about how she motivated him and believed in him.

So‚ when he took a moment to catch sight of the magnitude of his mammoth event‚ he couldn’t hold back the tears.

He also expressed his gratitude for every ticket bought and to every fan who supported him on his biggest night.

As Cassper closed the show‚ he announced that he would be taking on yet another task next year: to fill up FNB Stadium.

Given the success of #FillUpOrlandoStadium and #FillUpTheDome‚ there is not a shred of doubt that he’s going to be able to pull it off. — Sowetan