Akbay eyes Chibuku Cup

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Erol Akbay has declared that he wants to win his first major cup in debut season in charge of Bosso and doesn’t fear any of the teams still in the Chibuku Super Cup race.

Unlike in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League race where Highlanders need other teams to do them favours by beating FC Platinum and Caps United while they win their games, Bosso only need two more wins to lift the Chibuku Super Cup.

Defending champions Harare City, FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Highlanders will know their Chibuku Super Cup semi-final opponents this afternoon at a draw set for the Premier Soccer League offices in Harare.

Harare City made it to the last four by beating ZPC Kariba 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the two sides had deadlocked 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes.

Ngezi Platinum continued their fairytale run by qualifying for the semi-finals of a major tournament in their debut PSL season following a 4-1 whipping of struggling Tsholotsho.

Castle Lager Premiership league leaders FC Platinum lined themselves up for a possible league and cup double following a 1-0 win over Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium, while Highlanders beat How Mine 4-3 on penalties.

Akbay said he respects all the teams left in the knockout tournament, but he has a dream.

“All the teams left in the tournament are tricky opponents that are difficult to beat, but I don’t fear them; I just respect them. We’re ready to face whoever we’re drawn against and what we have to do is win to go to the final to enhance our chances of winning this tournament,” Akbay said.

With the PSL ruling out seeding teams in the semi-finals’ draw, there are possibilities Highlanders could face FC Platinum.

According to the PSL, there shall be no seeded teams. The teams shall be paired by drawing of lots and the first team drawn from the pot shall be paired against the third team drawn and the second team drawn shall be paired against the fourth team drawn.

“I know people are talking about the possibility of facing FC Platinum, but I’m not giving much thought about that as I just want to train my players to win all the games. I think we have better chances of winning this cup by beating anyone we’re drawn against and as for the league, we have to rely on others to stop Caps United and FC Platinum,” said Akbay.

On their way to the semi-finals, Highlanders beat Mutare City Rovers 2-1 in the first round and How Mine in the quarter-finals, while FC Platinum knocked out Chapungu in the first round.

Harare City took Border Strikers to the cleaners through a 4-0 score line, while Ngezi Platinum beat Hwange 3-1 in the first round of the tournament.

Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals results

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum 4-1 Tsholotsho, ZPC Kariba 2-2 Harare City (City won 4-2 after penalty shootout)

Sunday: Highlanders 1-1 How Mine (Highlanders won 4-3 after penalty shootout), Triangle 0-1 FC Platinum.

@ZililoR