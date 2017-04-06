Akbay goes on strike

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ coach Erol Akbay staged a stay away this week and refused to conduct training sessions in protest over the club’s failure to “fully meet its contractual obligations”.

The club has acknowledged that it owes the coach part of his signing on fees, which was pegged at $10 000, although the bulk of it has been settled.

Akbay has not attended any training sessions since Tuesday and the team has been going through its paces under assistant coach Amini Soma-Phiri.

Soma-Phiri was seen barking instructions to the players during yesterday afternoon’s training session assisted by Under-19 coach Melusi “Mabaleka” Sibanda, while goalkeepers’ coach Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu took the goalkeepers through the session.

Akbay dismissed allegations by some Bosso insiders that his industrial action was over non-payment of his digital satellite television DStv account and home internet by the club.

“No, no that is not the issue, I make those payments (DStv and internet) myself, but to do that I need money. The club agreed in 2016 to pay my signing on fee, but they have not done that,” said Akbay yesterday.

“They promised to make the payment upon my return this year, but nothing has come. They keep on saying it’s coming, but I don’t know until when. This is why I am now having all these problems; no money and food is almost finished. I am home now and I am almost giving up, we will see though,” he said.

Highlanders’ treasurer Donald Ndebele, who had initially pleaded ignorance over Akbay’s dilemma, confirmed that they owe the coach, but said it was due to the financial position of the club and they are yet to pay other members of the technical team.

“Yes we owe the coach, but a bulk of the signing on fee was settled. At the moment we are trying to concentrate on raising salaries for other members of the technical team, who have not been paid even though the head coach is receiving his salary on time. We will soon break even and return to normalcy,” said Ndebele.

Highlanders’ financial position worsened when principal sponsor BancABC cut their package to $200 000.

Sources within the Bulawayo giants’ leadership structures have indicated that negotiations with another possible sponsor were at an advanced stage and an announcement was expected soon.

Akbay’s discontent comes a few days after Highlanders launched their 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign with an impressive 2-0 win over neighbours Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday. They take on new boys Shabanie Mine at the same venue this Sunday.

The Dutchman has eight months of his two-year contract remaining with Bosso, although indications were that the relationship was likely to be renewed, especially if the Bulawayo giants lift the league title this season. – @skhumoyo2000