Akbay, Tsipa September’s best

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ magnificent run in September has seen their Dutch coach Erol Akbay being named Coach of the Month, while Caps United’s veteran forward Leonard Tsipa bagged the Player of the Month accolade.

Speculation had been rife that Highlanders’ solid defender Peter Muduhwa could claim the gong, as he has been in outstanding form for Bosso and is one of the major reasons for the team’s brilliant run.

Ironically, Tsipa saw red against Highlanders in a league match at Barbourfields Stadium in an off-the-ball incident in which the veteran striker head-butted Muduhwa last month.

The ageless Tsipa seems to have rediscovered his goal scoring prowess of yesteryear and is now the league’s joint top goal scorer with Hwange’s Gift Mbweti on nine goals. There is no sign to suggest that Tsipa will not score more goals as he is always a threat each time he’s on the pitch.

The Coach of the Month award is Akbay’s second monthly honour this season and the Dutchman was delighted with the recognition last night.

“Oh really, I had not heard the news. I feel very good and quite happy, but to be honest I was not expecting to win it. I thought it will be someone else,” said Akbay, when Chronicle Sport reached him for comment.

Highlanders, who had a rough journey in the first games of the second half of the season, rediscovered their form in September and are literally bullying each team they faced. They recorded five wins, four in the league and one in the Chibuku Super Cup.

All the five wins were dramatic, and they had to come from behind in three of them.

Highlanders came from a goal down to win 2-1 against Border Strikers, Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum in the league. They also beat Harare City at Rufaro Stadium in a game the home side was awarded a dubious penalty that was saved by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Bosso also booted out Mutare City Rovers from the Chibuku Super Cup in dramatic fashion when Akbay introduced his trump card veteran striker Ralph Matema just as the visitors were bracing themselves for a penalty shootout. Matema weaved his magic and Bosso won the game in regulation time.

The selection for the awards is done by a panel of selected journalists, 16 club coaches and their captains.