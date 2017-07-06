Alan Redfern pupil wins Potraz writing competition

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

ALAN Redfern Primary School in Mangwe District has won the 46th edition of the Matabeleland South Provincial Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) young people’s letter writing competition.

The young pupils had been tasked to write a letter to the new UN Secretary General advising him on which world issue to tackle and also how to solve it.

Elias Sibanda, a Grade 7 pupil at the school wrote the best letter while Goitsimodimo Ngwenya, a pupil from Ngwanyana Primary School in Mangwe District came second. Shalome Mangadze, a pupil from Jahunda Primary School in Gwanda District came third.

Elias walked away with $300, a stationery hamper valued at $50 and certificate while his school was awarded a stationery hamper worth $300, a gold shield and certificate of participation.

Goitsimodimo on the other hand walked away with $200, a certificate and stationery hamper valued at $30 while his school was awarded a stationery hamper worth $200, a silver shield and certificate of participation.

Shalom received $100, a certificate and $20 stationery hamper while his school was awarded a $100 stationery hamper, a bronze shield and certificate of participation.

Speaking at the award ceremony that was held on Tuesday at Alan Redfern Primary School in Plumtree, Matabeleland South Provincial Education Director Tumisang Thabela said the letter writing exercise was crucial in implementing the new curriculum. She urged more schools to participate in the event.

“We’re now living in a society which requires learners to discover knowledge on their own with guidance from teachers. Gone are the days when teachers were expected to spoon feed pupils and as a result, research has become a basic learning skill for learners at all stages.

“Strategies like the Potraz letter writing competition become critical in helping pupils gather knowledge. Such competitions reveal intellectual capabilities of children,” Thabela said.

She said under the new curriculum, pupils were to be equipped with problem solving skills, critical thinking skills, leadership skills, communication skills and technological skills among others adding that this year’s letter writing competition theme had tackled all those key areas.

“Under this year’s theme, pupils were supposed to identify a global problem and apply critical thinking skills on how the problem could be solved. The task also required pupils to step in the shoes of global leaders. They were also required to make use of ICTs in order to come up with the produce,” said Thabela.

Also speaking at the same event, Potraz director of postal and courier services, Mr Kennedy Dewera, said his organisation was committed to continue sponsoring the competitions.

The letter writing competition is held every year to ensure schools produce literate pupils. Potraz partnered with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to sponsor the competition.

@DubeMatutu