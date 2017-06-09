Albert Nyathi remembers Kamandama Mine victims

Sikhumbuzo Moyo recently in Hwange

Renowned praise poet, Albert Nyathi was in Hwange early this week to grace the 45th anniversary of the Kamandama Mine disaster and recited a moving poem in memory of the 427 miners that perished on June 6, 1972.

Nyathi of the Senzeni Na fame, recited the poem titled Kamandama in which he notes the improvement of safety measures taken by the mining community and Hwange Colliery Company in particular since that sad day.

In his poem, Nyathi says Kamandama was a frozen moment in history and demands legislation to ensure health and safety considerations for the worker through protective clothing and sanitary environment.

“Kamandama, we’ve cried enough over the decades gone by, now it’s time to celebrate, Kamandama, a celebration of man in his daily struggles to feed his family, a celebration of the dignity of human labour. It tells us, work is not to frown at or to hate,” reads part of the poem.

The poem also laments the colonial handshake which took a toll on the workers’ health and lives.

The anniversary held on Tuesday was attended by the Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister, Cain Mathema who is also a poet, Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Thokozile Mathuthu, traditional chiefs from the districts as well as representatives of various government departments from the province.