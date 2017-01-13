Algeria reveal strategy

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ALGERIA coach Georges Leekens has revealed his team’s strategy for their opening Group B match against the Warriors in the Total Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon on Sunday.

Speaking to Fifa.com on Wednesday, Leekens said they need to defend as a team and try and get the first goal to unsettle their opponents.

“We have to defend as a team and not give our opponents any gifts. We need to try and get the first goal. The important thing is not to chase after the ball in the opposition’s half, but to make sure we don’t squander the chances that come our way and that we don’t give goals away. The only way we’re going to win at the highest level is by addressing those kinds of issues.

“I’m not the kind of coach who looks to dominate games or who focuses only on attack and leaves gaps in defence. We need to play as a unit and stop the opposition from dictating the play, all while looking for solutions up front,” Leekens said.

The Belgian mentor, however, believes the encounter with Zimbabwe will be crucial and refused to undermine the Callisto Pasuwa coached side, even though many seem to label them the group’s underdogs.

“The match against Zimbabwe will be crucial,” he said. “Everyone is talking about Tunisia and Senegal, but I think we need to be very wary of this team. I see it as a very tough game. I know the Tunisia team well because I was coaching there not so long ago. I know pretty much everything there is to know about their players. They’re a strong side and they’ve been playing well these last few months. It’s going to be a special match for both countries,” he said.

He said African teams usually start a match in full swing instead of first studying their opponents’ game plan and seemed to suggest that he will make full use of that “weakness” in Gabon.

“African teams usually start games at full throttle, but without testing their opponents, then, as the minutes go by, the intensity drops, which is when you have to step things up and make the difference,” he said.

The Warriors arrived in Gabon yesterday afternoon from Cameroon and were expected to hold their first training session last night.