ALL ABOUT THE MONEY

TSHOLOTSHO FC who are threatened with relegation are determined to go all the way to the finals of Chibuku Super Cup hence the Zhwane Boys are taking today’s clash against Ngezi Platinum seriously.

They knocked out Harare giants Caps United in the first round of the Cup a fortnight ago, beating the Green Machine 5-4 after penalty shootouts at the National Sports Stadium.

Lizwe Sweswe, Tsholotsho’s coach said his side is ready to spring another shocker and dump Ngezi Platinum out of the Chibuku Super Cup whose winners will pocket $75 000.

Losing finalists will get $50 000 with teams that bow out of the tournament after the weekend games each pocketing $15 000. The losing semi-finalists will each get $25 000.

“It’s a tough game because this is the first of the two games we will play Ngezi Platinum within a week. Remember our next league game is another visit to Ngezi Platinum and we just have to show character in both games. They’re a well sponsored side but tomorrow what matters is the money at stake. This is a money game and we want to win this encounter because we’re a small team that doesn’t have sound sponsorship. The boys are raring to go and the opportunity of playing in this cup is motivating them,” said Sweswe.

Tsholotsho, with nothing to lose should be wary of Ngezi Platinum who beat Hwange 3-1 in the first round getting their goals from Donald Teguru and a brace by Terrence Dzukamanja.

Tsholotsho who play as a unit will pin their hopes on utility player Zimiseleni Moyo, exciting right back MacClive Phiri, striker Mostafa Ponyera, defender Thando Ncube and midfielder Ocient Ncube.

The platinum miners boast of a number of experienced players like former national team central defenders Patson Jaure and Liberty Chakoroma, midfielders James Nguluve and Walter Mukanga as well as striker Washington Pakamisa.

Meanwhile, ZPC Kariba who knocked out Bulawayo City in the first round will be at home against defending champions Harare City this afternoon at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Tomorrow, FC Platinum travels to Gibbo Stadium to play against Triangle United while Highlanders are away to How Mine at Barbourfields Stadium. — @ZililoR