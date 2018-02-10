All hell is about to break loose, Zuma’s wife warns

Johannesburg — President Jacob Zuma’s wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma whose husband’s future in the Presidency is uncertain, yesterday finally broke her silence, warning that all hell was about to break loose.

She posted a happy photo of herself and her husband, seemingly inside a plane, from her Instagram account, firstladytzuma, with the following caption in isiZulu: “My crush, Nxamalala, Msholozi, Maphumephethe, Inkunzi, Emidiwayidwa, Zinyane likaMnyakanya. Kusazoshuba ungalwi nomuntu engalwi nawe #southafrica #biggerthanmattersofthestomach.”

In the post she praises Zuma, calling him by his clan names before warning that all hell is about to break loose.

She also cautions against “picking a fight with someone who is not fighting you”.

Responding to comments on the photo from seemingly unhappy South Africans, Madiba-Zuma, reiterates her warning about rough times ahead and defends her husband.

“Kusazoshipha ukotshi darling. UMsholozi did not join the ANC in 1991, jumped ship nor hip hopped between the struggle and wealth accumulation. He left home at a tender age to fight apartheid. He was prepared to pay the ultimate price. He will finish what he started because he does not take orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean #mattersofthestomach (sic).”

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that he was in talks with Zuma about his future as the president of the country.

Yesterday, News24 reported that five of the top six in the ANC had pulled out of all mass mobilisation events that were planned for Cape Town because officials had been summoned to Gauteng for urgent matters.

Ramaphosa had earlier withdrawn from the programme and was expected to continue his meeting with Zuma.

It was also announced on Thursday afternoon that the annual Ubuntu Awards had been postponed until further notice.

Zuma had been set to officiate at the awards ceremony at the Cape Town International Convention Centre today.

On Tuesday, Parliament’s presiding officers announced that Thursday’s State of the Nation Address had been indefinitely postponed amid fears that it might descend into chaos.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC), which is the highest decision-making body in the party, was due to take a final decision on Zuma’s future on Wednesday, but Ramaphosa dramatically cancelled the NEC meeting this week after what he called a “constructive and fruitful” meeting with Zuma on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Jacob Zuma and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will “conclude” their discussion on Zuma’s exit as head of state within the next 48 hours, after which the outcome will be announced to the nation, News24 has reliably been told.

Reliable ANC sources earlier confirmed that the negotiations with Zuma concerned “cosmetic” issues like the payment of his legal fees after leaving office and security for him and his family.

Zuma expects to be subpoenaed to testify before the Zondo Commission into state capture and may very well face criminal charges relating to the arms deal corruption and Schabir Shaik soon.

The top six leadership of the ANC is scheduled to meet today, during which Ramaphosa will inform them of the outcome of his discussions with Zuma.

It is widely expected that Zuma will resign this weekend or early next week, after increasing pressure from ANC leadership structures following Ramaphosa’s victory at the party’s elective conference in December.

Zuma initially refused to resign on Sunday night after being asked to step down by the top six officials. Zuma allegedly told them he wasn’t “convinced” of their reasons for him to step down. During a heated discussion, treasurer general Paul Mashatile reportedly told Zuma he was “the face of corruption”. — News24.