All in place for Black Motion

Bruce Ndlovu

Bulawayo music lovers will once again dance to African house music when Black Motion makes its second appearance in the City of Kings in as many years.

The group will perform at Hartsfield Tshisa Nyama tonight.

If there were those in the City of Kings with any doubts about the duo of Robert “DJ Murda” Mahosana and percussionist Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane’s excellence on stage, they were dispelled during their Bulawayo debut last October when the duo gave a five star performance.

More than a year later, the group returns to Bulawayo during what is set to be another hectic festive season, this time buoyed by the success of their latest album, Ya Badimo which has just been certified gold in six weeks since its release.

Like last year’s gig, the two masters of tribal house music will be supported by an equally able cast of local performers who include DJs Victor Bravo, Crazy D, Crazy Black, Liz, Ras Obido, Wellyonz, Slimza, Nospa, Staffa, Skaiva, Eugy, Teddy and Yugoee. One of the city’s premier comedians, Clive Chigubhu is expected to bring a comic touch to the night as he handles the MC duties alongside Bowsky.

Event organiser Mduduzi Mdlongwa said they were honouring their promise of a meet and greet between local artistes and the South African house duo as they see it as an opportunity for them to exchange notes on the art of song making. The duo jets into Bulawayo at 4PM today.

Mdlongwa said artistes that were interested in welcoming Black Motion were free to join them.

“We’re going to gather at 3PM at Hartsfield and anyone who has a desire to receive Black Motion can join us then,” he said.

“Ideally, we’d like Bulawayo artistes to be the ones that welcome Black Motion because they’ve more to gain from interacting with them than the promoters. They’re artistes so I think they will relate better to people in their field and with that being the case, the artistes are the ones that should show them around Bulawayo. You never know what may come of that in terms of collaborations.”

Previously, Mdlongwa had expressed a desire to bring the duo together with arguably Zimbabwe’s best house producer, DJ Skaiva.