All not well at How Mine; six players at training

ONLY six players reported for How Mine’s camp yesterday, further casting into doubt today’s rearranged Premier Soccer League match against Dynamos set for Barbourfields Stadium.

The How Mine players are on strike over wage arrears, with the players owed three months’ salaries, signing-on fees and winning bonuses.

The bulk of the players vowed that they would only avail themselves once the club pays their dues.

By 7PM last night, How Mine officials were reportedly trying to “soften” some of the players, mostly juniors to avail themselves for the game.

Sources said the club had been hitting brick walls as players switched off their phones for the better part of the day.

The players that had reported for camp yesterday include skipper Mukundika Sakala, Godfrey Nguwodzawo, Tinashe Makanda, Toto Banda, Nqobile Ndlovu and an unnamed junior player.

“Our position is clear; they have to pay us our dues because we’ve been patient for a long time. It seems they are taking us for granted and that has to stop. They have been lying to us, making false promises. It’s not that we’re striking because it’s Dynamos we are playing, we’re doing so because the last time they promised to pay us winning bonuses for three games after our trip from Gweru, which they didn’t. We can’t keep up with their lies anymore,” said one player.

How Mine bonuses are pegged at $300 for a win and $150 for a draw.

Since the start of the season, players are yet to get a penny for the 34 points amassed from nine wins and seven draws.

This is the second time within a month that How Mine players have resorted to industrial action in a bid to force management to pay them.

How Mine lost 1-2 at home to title contenders Ngezi Platinum Stars on August 5 in a match they fulfilled only after a single training session following strike action.

The players said in the event that their demands are not met, they would also not fulfil Sunday’s league match against Bantu Rovers.

How Mine chairman, Paul MacAndrew, whom the players blasted as “arrogant and full of promises and lies”, refused to comment on the sidelines of the Highlanders and Tsholotsho FC match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

“I don’t want to talk to you about anything. You’re taking things personal and you don’t know me. I don’t have a comment,” MacAndrew said.

Meanwhile, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa said his team is focused on today’s match and is not worried about the squabbles at How Mine.

“We are not even focusing on what is happening in their camp as all that might be hearsay. We don’t comment on what happens to other clubs, it might be mind games. Some of our players are friends with How Mine players and they say they have been preparing for our game. So we are rather safe focusing on our team and our performance against a strong How Mine tomorrow,” said Mutasa.

