All set for President/chiefs indaba

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

ALL is set for the meeting between President Mnangagwa and traditional leaders in Gweru today, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Cde July Moyo has said.

In an interview yesterday, Cde Moyo said the Zanu-PF Convention Centre popularly known as the Winery along Mvuma road was ready to host the President and the traditional leaders.

He said the drafting of the programme had also been completed.

Cde Moyo said he was going to hold the final chief’s council meeting at the venue yesterday.

“Yes we are ready in terms of preparations to meet the President with the traditional chiefs. I’m at the venue and everything is in place. The programme is also complete. Some traditional leaders have booked into hotels and lodges for accommodation while others are still on their way,” he said.

Cde Moyo said accreditation of the traditional leaders and delegates attending the special meeting was taking place.

He said several vehicles had been brought to Gweru and would be distributed to some chiefs by President Mnangagwa today.

“This is the first batch of vehicles for our traditional leaders.

“Some will receive their vehicles while we wait for the next batch of vehicles for the other chiefs. Soon every chief in the country would receive his or her vehicle,” said Cde Moyo.

This will be President Mnangagwa’s first meeting with traditional leaders since taking over from former President Cde Robert Mugabe last November.

Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, in a statement recently said the meeting will enable the President to brief chiefs on his vision and acquaint himself with different players and interests in the country.

“As part of the ongoing programme to connect and acquaint himself with the thinking of different echelons, interests and players of our nation, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is scheduled to hold a day-long indaba with the country’s 282 chiefs in Gweru on January 13, 2018,” Charamba said.

“The President is expected to take advantage of the meeting to get views and expectations of different communities on government’s performance and services while also briefing our traditional leaders on the vision, programmes and expectations of his new administration and these relate to rural areas where the majority of Zimbabweans live.”