All set for Raj Modi Sports Gala

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FIREWORKS are expected when the inaugural edition of the Raj Modi Annual Sports Gala gets underway at Sizinda Grounds tomorrow morning.

The Sports and Recreation Commission on Tuesday launched the tournament set to feature netball and football tournaments involving teams from the Bulawayo South constituency.

The event, which will be held under the theme “Supporting youth sport is our passion”, is meant to nurture the talents of youths in the constituency.

Twelve teams are set to battle it out in the netball competition while 15 football teams will be vying for the top prizes.

The highlight of the tourney will be a match between Bulawayo Legends and Bulawayo Media Select.

SRC Bulawayo Provincial coordinator, Sam Dzvimbu said: “It is all systems go, we expect to have an exciting tournament. This being the first edition of the gala, we will not have too many sport codes. The gala this year will be centred around netball and football, with the hope of introducing more sport codes next year.”

The tournament is being sponsored to the tune of $15 000 and will see the top teams in both netball and football walking away with full set kits and balls.

Former players who have confirmed participation in the legends team include Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda, Dazzy Kapenya, Agent “Ajira” Sawu, Zenzo

“Zemura” Moyo, Nation Dube, Chipo Tsodzo, Johannes Ndlovu, Herbert Dick, Highlanders coach, Madinda Ndlovu and Siza Khoza among others.

Modi said he is continuing with his work of supporting sporting activities and hopes this event will give an opportunity to the talented youths to shine.

Suburbs under Bulawayo South include Bellevue, Newton West, Barham Green, Montrose, West Somerton, Southwold, Donnington, Belmont and Sidojiwe Hostel while under Ward 21 there is Sizinda, Tshabalala and Tshabalala Extension.