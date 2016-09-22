All set for the Midlands Music Awards. . . YaFM to broadcast it live

ALL is set for the third edition of the Midlands Music Awards (MMA), which will be held at the Cathedral hall in Gweru tomorrow.

The red carpet event, which will run under the theme “Celebrating Arts, Culture and Music Excellence in Midlands province” will be broadcast live on the Zvishavane-based YaFM.

Entertainment will be provided by Harare-based Mathias Mhere, Daniel Mhere, Takura, DJ Stavo, Guluva 7, Shingi Mangoma, Oskid, Pastor Olinda and Good Child among others.

Last year’s edition saw Mathias walking away with two gongs for Best Gospel Music Award and Album of the Year Award. The late Blessing “Tasarina” Chibaya who died two years ago in a car crash received a posthumous award for the Best Jazz Musician of the Year.

Organiser of the MMA, Mavis Koslek said they have managed to reach out to artistes from Kwekwe, Zvishavane and Shurugwi in this year’s edition.

“This year we’ve musicians from Zvishavane, Kwekwe and Shurugwi participating in the event. Even though we didn’t get a response from Mberengwa, Mvuma and Gokwe, we’re hoping to see musicians from those areas rising,” said Koslek.

The nominees are:

Best Producer

Josh “JaeMac” Makoni

Prince “Oskid” Tapfuma

Comfort “Sky” Chimedza

Swizz E Productions

Themba (DJ Themba Remember) Kuzvikonda

Best Music Video

Jehovah Tshuvah – Pastor Olinda

Zino Irema – Takura

You & I – Goodchild

Ndai (Money) – Ur Highness

Ishe Wemadzishe – Knowledge Khanye

Best Single

Zino Irema – Takura

Delilah – Goodchild

Mwedzi Muchena – DJ Stavo ft Oliver Mtukudzi

Ready to Go – FYP ft QuaZor

Best Hiphop Music

TupAc Shakur – Afriken

Colour of Dreams – Guluva Se7en

Singles Collection – Crystalefire

Lazarus – Ur Highness

Chibhachura – Di Truth

Best Jazz Music

Kushingirira – Valentyne

Tichasvika Chete – Samukoko

Sentimental – Brandon Mvura

Pentimento – Brandon Mvura

Best Newcomer

Heavy Rain – Daniel Mhere

Jehovah Tshuvah – Pastor Olinda

Pentimento & Sentimental – Brandon Mvura

Singles Collection – Drudaman T

Uringirozi – Junior Tee

Best Club DJ

Dj Crocx

Dj Masty

Dj Brian

Dj G Freshy

Dj Silver

Best Dancehall Music

Singles Collection – Tiny Trigger

10 outter 10 – Giantau Int.

Chamanginga – Zizoe

Kuonesana – Legion

Last Numb3r – Magaivha

Best House Music

Mwedzi Muchena – DJ Stavo ft Oliver Mutukudzi

Best Reggae/Chigiyo Music

Singles Collection – Chaki & The Specialist

Best Collaboration

Mwedzi Muchena – DJ Stavo ft Oliver Mutukudzi

Kushingirira – Valentyne ft Prince K Musarurwa

Ndakanya – Brandon Mvura ft Edith WeUtonga & Claire

Daza to Topola – Guluva Se7en ft Cal_vin

Lazarus – Ur Highness ft Roki

Best AfroPop Music

Singles Collection – Goodchild

Monumental – Brandon Mvura & Serah K

The Future Vol 1 – The Future Crew

Best Traditional Gospel Music

Hwamanda – Albert Chawa Israel

Double Double – Mathias Mhere

Ishe Wemadzishe – Knowledge Khanye & Psalmville Voices

Anenyasha – Attalia Parehwa

Heavy Rain – Daniel Mhere

Best Contemporary Gospel Music

Jehovah Tshuvah – Pastor Olinda

His Grace – Wellaz (ft Will Young)

Mabasa Makuru – Nybal

Happy Birthday – EECF Praise Team

Inguva Chete – Panganai Sithole

Lifetime Achievement Award

Anthony Mukanga a.k.a Tony G | Baseline Studios.

Best Radio DJ/Personality

DJ Chilli – Power FM Zimbabwe

Ruvarangu Tichareva – YaFm

DJ Tony G – ZiFM Stereo

Gogo Beau – YaFm