All set for the Midlands Music Awards. . . YaFM to broadcast it live

ALL is set for the third edition of the Midlands Music Awards (MMA), which will be held at the Cathedral hall in Gweru tomorrow.
The red carpet event, which will run under the theme “Celebrating Arts, Culture and Music Excellence in Midlands province” will be broadcast live on the Zvishavane-based YaFM.
Entertainment will be provided by Harare-based Mathias Mhere, Daniel Mhere, Takura, DJ Stavo, Guluva 7, Shingi Mangoma, Oskid, Pastor Olinda and Good Child among others.
Last year’s edition saw Mathias walking away with two gongs for Best Gospel Music Award and Album of the Year Award. The late Blessing “Tasarina” Chibaya who died two years ago in a car crash received a posthumous award for the Best Jazz Musician of the Year.
Organiser of the MMA, Mavis Koslek said they have managed to reach out to artistes from Kwekwe, Zvishavane and Shurugwi in this year’s edition.
“This year we’ve musicians from Zvishavane, Kwekwe and Shurugwi participating in the event. Even though we didn’t get a response from Mberengwa, Mvuma and Gokwe, we’re hoping to see musicians from those areas rising,” said Koslek.
The nominees are:
Best Producer
Josh “JaeMac” Makoni
Prince “Oskid” Tapfuma
Comfort “Sky” Chimedza
Swizz E Productions
Themba (DJ Themba Remember) Kuzvikonda
Best Music Video
Jehovah Tshuvah – Pastor Olinda
Zino Irema – Takura
You & I – Goodchild
Ndai (Money) – Ur Highness
Ishe Wemadzishe – Knowledge Khanye
Best Single
Zino Irema – Takura
Delilah – Goodchild
Mwedzi Muchena – DJ Stavo ft Oliver Mtukudzi
Ready to Go – FYP ft QuaZor
Best Hiphop Music
TupAc Shakur – Afriken
Colour of Dreams – Guluva Se7en
Singles Collection – Crystalefire
Lazarus – Ur Highness
Chibhachura – Di Truth
Best Jazz Music
Kushingirira – Valentyne
Tichasvika Chete – Samukoko
Sentimental – Brandon Mvura
Pentimento – Brandon Mvura
Best Newcomer
Heavy Rain – Daniel Mhere
Jehovah Tshuvah – Pastor Olinda
Pentimento & Sentimental – Brandon Mvura
Singles Collection – Drudaman T
Uringirozi – Junior Tee
Best Club DJ
Dj Crocx
Dj Masty
Dj Brian
Dj G Freshy
Dj Silver
Best Dancehall Music
Singles Collection – Tiny Trigger
10 outter 10 – Giantau Int.
Chamanginga – Zizoe
Kuonesana – Legion
Last Numb3r – Magaivha
Best House Music
Mwedzi Muchena – DJ Stavo ft Oliver Mutukudzi
Best Reggae/Chigiyo Music
Singles Collection – Chaki & The Specialist
Best Collaboration
Mwedzi Muchena – DJ Stavo ft Oliver Mutukudzi
Kushingirira – Valentyne ft Prince K Musarurwa
Ndakanya – Brandon Mvura ft Edith WeUtonga & Claire
Daza to Topola – Guluva Se7en ft Cal_vin
Lazarus – Ur Highness ft Roki
Best AfroPop Music
Singles Collection – Goodchild
Monumental – Brandon Mvura & Serah K
The Future Vol 1 – The Future Crew
Best Traditional Gospel Music
Hwamanda – Albert Chawa Israel
Double Double – Mathias Mhere
Ishe Wemadzishe – Knowledge Khanye & Psalmville Voices
Anenyasha – Attalia Parehwa
Heavy Rain – Daniel Mhere
Best Contemporary Gospel Music
Jehovah Tshuvah – Pastor Olinda
His Grace – Wellaz (ft Will Young)
Mabasa Makuru – Nybal
Happy Birthday – EECF Praise Team
Inguva Chete – Panganai Sithole
Lifetime Achievement Award
Anthony Mukanga a.k.a Tony G | Baseline Studios.
Best Radio DJ/Personality
DJ Chilli – Power FM Zimbabwe
Ruvarangu Tichareva – YaFm
DJ Tony G – ZiFM Stereo
Gogo Beau – YaFm