All White Party sets tone for Kalawa gig

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IF Oskido’s All White Party at Club Eden in Bulawayo was a precursor to what will happen today at the Homecoming Party at Queens Sports Club, then people are going to have one hell of a night.

The Kalawa kingpin for the past three years has been setting the tone for the Homecoming gig at Club Eden with his All White Party.

Today Babes Wodumo, Big Nuz, Professor, Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Cal_Vin, DJs Oskido, Pepsi, Bobstar, Fresh, Otis “The Flow” Fraser, Sbago, C’ndo, Zinhle, Mgane, Tony Digital, Liquid DJ and Zenzo will take to the stage at the much awaited show in the city.

Oskido entered the nightspot at around 1.30AM undetected by fans and immediately headed to the DJ booth while DJ Slamma was on the decks, playing some old school, kwaito music.

When revellers saw that Oskido was on stage, they drew closer to the DJ booth and out came the smartphones as they took pictures and videos of the event, amid wild cheers from the crowd.

Instantly the dance floor was crowded with little room to move.

The party started off slowly as Oskido took his time to get the revellers in the mood.

Gradually as songs such as Dr Malinga’s Akulaleki, Durban Finest’s Umsindo and Busiswa Bhizer’s Gobi Siqolo were being played and people getting drunk, the dance floor started filling up.

Diliza from Stiff was later invited on stage and gave a snippet of what people should expect tonight.

Stiff is the group behind the runaway hit song Umncimbi and Diliza are from Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb.

After Diliza’s cameo performance Oskido took over and started giving away tickets for today’s Homecoming party at a reduced price of $10.

DJ Bobstar took over the proceedings as Oskido was taking selfies and photos with fans. The party ended at 6AM.

However, as usual the women were the ones who adhered to the All-White Concept with a few men doing so. The VIP section at the Casino Bar had the most people in all white as they danced the night away.

