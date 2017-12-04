All White Pool Party sets festive mood

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The much-touted All White Pool Party at Nesbitt Castle in Bulawayo gave glimpses of the mood people are in as it was punctuated by heavy nonstop partying as new group Black Diamond launched their EP Gqom Life on Saturday.

The All White Pool Party which started at 2PM, was a strictly by invite event and it saw personalities such as Arthur Evans and Samantha Tshuma among some of the city’s socialites in attendance.

The eight track EP is best described as telling the story of a typical weekend in Bulawayo where friends gather and host a party that does not stop until the neighbours start complaining.

In line with this the All White Pool Party can be best described as friends holding a private party away from the prying eyes of the public with the added spice of it being an all white theme.

Black Diamond’s Sugar Shane, one of the group’s members, was the man who performed songs from the EP such as Asifuni Bumbulu, Money Maker and Vosho. He exuded energy when he was on stage and judging by the response from people the EP has some tracks for the festive season.

DJs Nospa, Liz and Slamma kept the party going with Gqom tracks from Distruction Boyz, Babes Wodumo and Busiswa mixing it up with old and new school dancehall, hip hop and house music.

Upon entry, a bottle of JC Le Roux was handed to each invited guest and that was the preferred drink with mainly ladies spotted sipping the sparkling wine.

Although some did not adhere to the all white dress code, the most who did gave the party a sophisticated feel with some revellers saying the party set the tone which was needed to kick start their festive partying. As the night wore on some ladies in all white bikinis started swimming in the pool and quickly became the centre of attraction as this spurred on some gentlemen to jump into the pool to join them.

This also resulted in a frenzy of revellers being dunked in the water even though they were fully clothed and it added to the already fun atmosphere.

Sugar Shane was called on stage again by partygoers to give them a dose of the EP and he obliged. His performance turned the party mood up a notch with the added assistance of alcoholic beverages.

At the end of the day some revellers left the party with a copy of the EP heading to the official after party at Cosmopolitan Night Club at 10.30PM.