Ambulance crash injures 3

Nqobile TshiliChronicle Correspondent

THREE people were injured and rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) following an accident involving an ambulance and a private vehicle in Bulawayo’s central business district yesterday.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Leopold Takawira Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way around 8AM.

Bulawayo’s Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Peterson said the ambulance was rushing to an accident scene when it crashed into the other vehicle.

Mr Peterson said the driver of the ambulance and two people who were in the other vehicle were rushed to hospital.

“Our driver was taken to UBH complaining of neck and shoulder pains before he was later moved to a specialist. The driver of the other vehicle and his passenger were also taken to the same hospital with minor injuries,” said Mr Peterson.

He said it was worrying that some motorists were not giving the right of way to emergency services.

Mr Peterson said the ambulance driver was rushing to an accident scene where four vehicles had piled up. Details of the pile up could not be established.

“Our driver was responding to a road traffic accident which occurred along Leopold Takawira Avenue where four vehicles had piled up. Our driver was moving along Leopold Takawira Avenue before crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Leopold Takawira and Robert Mugabe Way. As a result of the accident our vehicle became a write off,” said Mr Peterson.

“It’s not the first time our vehicles have been involved in road traffic accidents. We call on motorists to observe the rules of the road and provide passage for emergency services responding to save lives. As a result of this accident our driver did not reach those who needed help,” he said.

Mr Peterson said the accident also meant that the council was an ambulance down, which he said would retard efficiency.

The council is already limping in the ambulance department due to a botched deal which saw the municipality losing about a $100 000 ambulance vehicle tender to Harare briefcase companies.

Mr Peterson appealed for private sector to partner with the city in the emergency department.

— @nqotshili.