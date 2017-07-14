Amini, Tsano guilty?

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SUSPENDED Highlanders’ assistant coach Amini Soma-Phiri and goalkeepers’ trainer Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu have up to the end of today to submit their mitigation after receiving verdicts of their hearings on Wednesday.

Soma-Phiri and Zulu were suspended with full pay on June 16 after the club’s leadership felt their personal clashes were negatively impacting the team.

The duo was facing charges of misdemeanour and appeared before an independent disciplinary tribunal on Thursday last week.

Although Highlanders were mum on the verdict, only confirming that Soma-Phiri and Zulu have been handed the findings for their perusal, a city lawyer said the two could have been found guilty and Bosso would determine the severity of the sentence after mitigation.

“It’s simple, if you’re not guilty, there is no need for mitigation and since they’re saying the two have to submit their mitigation, it means they’re guilty.

What is left is for the accused to pray for a lesser sentence,” said the lawyer.

Soma-Phiri and Zulu are said to have engaged in a heated argument that resulted in them exchanging insults in front of players on their way from Mandava Stadium after their match against FC Platinum on May 28.

The final straw was the argument the two had in full view of fans on the bench when Highlanders embarrassingly lost 0-3 to Black Rhinos at Morris Depot in Harare.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube declined to divulge details of the verdict.

“The judgments have been handed to Soma-Phiri and Zulu. They’re going through them and have up to tomorrow (today) to submit their mitigations after which sentence will be passed. Be patient, the sentence will be out soon,” said Dube.

He scoffed at news circulating on social media that the club had decided to demote Zulu to head the junior teams and retain Soma-Phiri as first team assistant to head coach Erol Akbay.

“The sentence has not been passed and whatever you’re reading on social media is fiction. People might be talking their wishes and desires on social media,” Dube said.

Bulawayo lawyer Zibusiso Ncube led the independent disciplinary tribunal that heard charges against the suspended duo.

Ncube, a former member of the Zifa Southern Region disciplinary tribunal, ex-Highlanders secretary-general Andrew Tapela and Bosso member Innocent Batsani Ncube heard the case and made recommendations to the club’s executive committee.

Highlanders opted for an independent disciplinary tribunal “for transparency, fairness and natural justice”.

The club was of the view that people that are not part of Highlanders’ structures would not be conflicted since they will be viewing the files for the first time.

Melusi Sibanda, the club’s developmental side Bosso 90 coach, has been assisting Akbay in the absence of the suspended pair. — @ZililoR