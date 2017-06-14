Ammara Brown dates Bulawayo fans

Showbiz Reporter

RISING star Ammara Brown will on Friday make a date with Bulawayo fans at club Eden.

This is her third performance in Bulawayo this year, showing that she is in high demand from fans in the city.

Ammara Brown last year rode on the wave of runaway hit Mukoko alongside Tytan Sikhokho.

She closed off the year with a sizzling song and music video for her duet with sister Chengeto — Watchu Want.

The singer will arrive on Friday morning and go to the venue for sound check before getting down to the business of entertaining the patrons who are expected to gather at the venue in the evening.

Club Eden manager Manu Mahaso said the entry fee will be $5.

“Everything is set for Ammara to come down.

“She’s getting popular in Bulawayo every day and people around the city have been asking for her to come down and that is why we decided to have her at Club Eden,” said Mahaso.

Ammara Brown will be joined by DJ Kananjo, CP and Keezy AM as entertainers.